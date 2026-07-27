Garlic City Officials Want Silence as They Approve Data Centers and Hide Behested Payment Records

By Susan Bassi and the Vanguard’s Investigative Reporting Team

Gilroy started paving over its farmland decades ago, one outlet mall at a time. Now the fields that are left are turning into data centers, giant windowless buildings packed with computer servers that need huge amounts of water and power to stay cool. And the people in charge of approving them would like the town to stay quiet while it happens.

That is not a guess. It is written into a proposed rule sitting on Monday’s City Council agenda.

THE MONEY QUESTION NO ONE WILL ANSWER

Before the clapping, sits a bigger silence. When a small business, nonprofit, large corporation or wealthy individual wants something from a city, sometimes it gives money. Not to the city treasury, but to a cause a public official cares about, at that official’s request. These are called behest payments, and California law says such payments over $5,000 have to be made public.

The idea is simple: if a company is asking an official for a favor with one hand, the public deserves to see what it is handing that same official with the other.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Susan Ellenberg Behest Payment Report for Destination Home Payment to Educare California at Silicon Valley.

Our team went looking for those records in Gilroy. We hit a wall. For over 23 days city staff, and contract attorney Andy Faber, obstructed access to behest payment disclosure and policy records for officials who held office before and after the data center fights began.

We do not yet know what is in those records. That is exactly the problem. A city that makes you fight for records the public is legally supposed to see easily is a city that has decided it does not want to be watched.

THE NIGHT EVERYONE GOT LOUD

Gilroy already had one loud night this year, and it was not during the Garlic Festival.

At a City Council meeting in June, the room filled with people angry about a giant Amazon data center already under construction, and about a second one on the way. Before anyone could speak, the mayor warned the crowd: no clapping. He said he had given the same warning a few weeks earlier.

Nobody got that same warning during the calm, uncontroversial part of the meeting, when the Council was simply appointing teenagers to a youth board.

Quiet is fine when nothing is at stake. It only becomes a rule when people are upset.

QUIET, PERMANENTLY

Now the city wants to turn that one warning into permanent law.

Buried on the list of items the Council plans to approve July 27th without any discussion is a rule banning clapping, booing, chanting or any loud reaction, forever, at every future meeting, on every topic.

The proposed rule is written so plainly that a watchdog group has formally asked the Council to pull it out and talk about it in the open instead of letting it slide through with everything else.

Nobody on the Council has said, on the record, whether this rule was built because of the data center fight. That is the question hanging over Monday night.

Gilroy Downtown Garlic Capital of the World mural. Photo by Susan Bassi

THE PAPER THAT SAYS EVERYTHING IS FINE

Before the first data center could be built, the city had to study what it would do to the land, the water and the air. That study is called an Environmental Impact Report (EIR). Long-time residents say Gilroy’s version reads a little too clean, like it was written to get to yes.

One thing the report could not spin away: the farmland is gone for good, and the city’s own study admits it.

“The conversion of Prime Farmland to non-agricultural use is significant and unavoidable.”

Translation: the dirt that used to grow crops is never coming back, and even the city’s own paperwork says so. The report found a second permanent loss too, more farmland of statewide importance paved over. The city approved the project anyway, using a legal move that lets officials say, in effect, the benefits are worth the damage.

Then there’s the water. The report estimated the data center would use about 7.5 million gallons a year, most of it just to keep the servers cool in summer. A city fact sheet published afterward claimed a much smaller daily number, crediting new technology that came along after the study was already finished.

Gilroy’s entire yearly water supply is a little over 10,000 acre-feet. Residents who have lived through drought years are asking a fair question: if the numbers changed that easily once, how much can anyone trust the numbers that are left?

WHO ACTUALLY GETS TO DECIDE

Here is the part almost nobody in Gilroy knew until it was too late. Because the data center land was already zoned industrial, the whole project could be approved by one city staff member, with no vote from the City Council and no public hearing at all. Residents found out construction had already started before most of them had ever heard of the project.

Site Map for Gilroy Data Center as depicted in the Environmental Impact Report published in 2024.

A petition asking the city to ban future data centers gathered more than five thousand signatures. The person behind it has pushed the city for basic answers: how much drinking water the facility will really use, whether it will support artificial intelligence work, and what a second, even bigger phase might look like.

Under the rules as written today, residents did not get a vote on the first data center, and unless something changes, they will not get one on the second.

WHY ALL OF THIS IS HAPPENING NOW

None of these threads are separate stories. They are one story.

A second data center is moving toward approval. Gilroy is switching this November from citywide elections to district elections, which means, for the first time, someone will represent the neighborhood closest to the data center and answer directly to the people who live there. And on the Monday after Garlic Festival weekend, quietly listed with everything else the Council plans to approve in one vote, is a rule that would make silence the law in the city’s public meetings.

ONGOING INVESTIGATION

Vanguard’s investigative reporting team did not start with the data center. It started with WomenSV, a domestic violence nonprofit in Los Altos, and a lawsuit over police records that vanished while the lawsuit was pending.

A legal aid nonprofit, Law Foundation of Silicon Valley, asked Gilroy for police body camera footage tied to homeless encampment sweeps. The city withheld most of it, then admitted older footage no longer existed, destroyed under the city’s own retention policies while the records request was still pending.

The fight went all the way to the California Supreme Court, which ruled in January that Gilroy violated California’s Public Records Act. Vanguard covered that ruling in an earlier report connecting records failures across two cities.

While tracing what that lawsuit cost taxpayers, our reporters ran into the same wall again, records slowed, records delayed, records that should be public taking far longer to see daylight than the law allows.

Andy Faber has been contracted as Gilroy’s city attorney for decades. This news outlet is investigating how much Faber and the Berliner Cohen law firm, where he is a partner, has been paid while the city was found to have violated California’s Public Records Act. Berliner Cohen also serves as the contract attorney for the city of Los Altos.

Somewhere in the years spanning before and after the data center fight began, the city’s records practices got a lot harder to work with. Locked doors now keep the public from easily accessing city staff, or access to inspect and copy public records.

Lawsuits like the body camera case cost taxpayers money: outside lawyers, years in court, an appeal, a trip to the state’s highest court. We don’t yet know the full price tag for taxpayers, and finding it is one of the first things this investigation is requesting through public records Andy Faber has to approve for release. We have noted the apparent conflict.

If you have documents, records requests, or firsthand accounts tied to Gilroy’s public records practices, behest payments, or the data center approvals, we want to hear from you. Contact the Vanguard directly or find @SusanBassi on YouTube, Instagram or LinkedIn.

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