Judge Orders Accused Held on $25,000 Bail after Alleged GPS Monitor Violations

WOODLAND, Calif. — A transient person accused of violating felony parole after their GPS ankle monitor ran out of power appeared for arraignment Monday in Yolo County Superior Court, where prosecutors sought to terminate parole and the court ordered the accused to remain in custody. This marks the third incident in which the accused has allegedly tampered with or neglected their GPS-supervised own-recognizance device.

According to California Penal Code section 17.2, courts are meant to impose the least restrictive alternative to achieve justice, meaning they should opt for solutions that do not require detention. Many of these alternatives require an accused person to pay out of pocket for monitoring services, classes or other court-related fees.

Such processes are meant to alleviate the cost of incarceration and provide accountability measures for people accused of crimes. However, they also can increase disparities and fuel inequity in the court system.

The Office of Judicial Programs states there is more than a $100 difference per day between incarcerating an individual and monitoring them with GPS. In fact, one of the primary justifications for GPS tracking is its cost-saving potential.

It was reported in court that a parole officer had driven the accused to an establishment to charge the device, suggesting the accused lacks transportation and does not have a residence with a reliable source of electricity. While GPS monitoring is intended to serve as a least restrictive alternative, it may not be the most effective option for individuals experiencing housing insecurity, mental health challenges or other circumstances that make maintaining the device difficult.

Deputy District Attorney Alvina Tzang advocated for terminating parole.

The accused has a history of parole violations dating back to 2001. However, the court previously determined GPS supervision was an appropriate alternative. The accused has been unable to maintain the device because of their transient status, but Judge Danette Brown stated the court must hold the accused accountable for maintaining the device regardless of the circumstances.

Deputy Public Defender Roberto Villa Olivas did not address the accused’s housing situation or other factors that may have contributed to the accused’s lack of stability.

However, the accused in this case is known to be transient and has required assistance from a parole officer to travel to establishments where the ankle monitor could be charged. This is the third time the accused has been arrested and detained because of issues involving the GPS monitor.

Judge Brown ordered that the accused remain in custody until the next hearing.

The accused is currently being held on $25,000 bail. The next court date is scheduled for July 15 for a plea hearing.

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