Gregg V. Georgia at 50: Capital Punishment Reforms Fail to End Racial Disparities

Fifty years ago this month, the U.S. Supreme Court fundamentally reshaped capital punishment in America. In Gregg v. Georgia, decided July 2, 1976, the Court upheld Georgia’s newly enacted death penalty statute and, in doing so, restored capital punishment after its four-year suspension following Furman v. Georgia.

The decision has become one of the defining constitutional rulings of the modern era. While Furman found that the death penalty as then administered was so arbitrary that it violated the Eighth Amendment, Gregg concluded that states could constitutionally impose death sentences if they adopted procedural safeguards designed to guide juries and reduce arbitrary sentencing.

Half a century later, Gregg deserves renewed attention—not simply because of its legal importance, but because it made a series of predictions about how the death penalty would function. The Court believed that guided discretion, appellate review, prosecutorial judgment, and legislative reforms would create a capital punishment system that was both fair and constitutional.

History has provided an opportunity to test those assumptions. On several of the Court’s most important premises, the record is mixed at best and, in some respects, profoundly disappointing.

The central premise of Gregg was that states could solve the arbitrariness identified in Furman by carefully structuring sentencing discretion. Georgia adopted a bifurcated trial system, required juries to find statutory aggravating circumstances before imposing death, allowed defendants to present mitigating evidence, and provided automatic appellate review. The Court concluded these procedures “seem to satisfy the concerns of Furman” by ensuring that death sentences would no longer be imposed in a “wanton and freakish manner.”

That confidence proved optimistic.

Over the ensuing decades, the Supreme Court repeatedly found constitutional defects in state capital sentencing systems. Cases such as Godfrey v. Georgia invalidated vague aggravating factors. Maynard v. Cartwright reached similar conclusions regarding Oklahoma’s sentencing scheme. Later decisions including Ring v. Arizona and Hurst v. Florida struck down procedures that allowed judges, rather than juries, to make findings necessary to impose death.

Even after decades of refinement, the administration of capital punishment remains remarkably uneven. Whether a defendant receives a death sentence often depends less on the statutory aggravating factors emphasized in Gregg than on where the crime occurred, which prosecutor handled the case, the quality of defense representation, and the composition of the jury.

Perhaps no evidence illustrates this better than the research that emerged from Georgia itself. In the 1980s, University of Iowa professor David Baldus conducted an extensive statistical study of Georgia’s death penalty system. His research found that defendants accused of killing white victims were substantially more likely to receive death sentences than defendants whose victims were Black, even after accounting for numerous legally relevant variables.

The Supreme Court ultimately rejected the constitutional claim in McCleskey v. Kemp, holding that statistical disparities alone were insufficient to establish an Equal Protection violation. Yet the Baldus study nevertheless challenged one of Gregg‘s foundational assumptions—that guided discretion would largely eliminate arbitrary outcomes.

A second pillar of Gregg rested on appellate review. The Court praised Georgia’s requirement that the state supreme court automatically review every death sentence to determine whether it was excessive or disproportionate compared with similar cases. This safeguard, the Court reasoned, would prevent outlier sentences and ensure consistency across cases.

That safeguard has largely disappeared.

In 1984, the Supreme Court held in Pulley v. Harris that comparative proportionality review is not constitutionally required. Many states subsequently abandoned meaningful proportionality review altogether or reduced it to a largely formal exercise.

Ironically, one of the procedural protections that the Gregg majority highlighted as demonstrating the constitutionality of Georgia’s system no longer exists in many jurisdictions. Today, defendants sentenced to death often receive appellate review focused on legal error rather than a meaningful comparison of whether similarly situated defendants received similar punishments.

The result is that one of the decision’s principal justifications has eroded considerably over time.

The Court also placed substantial confidence in prosecutorial discretion. Justice Byron White dismissed concerns that prosecutors would exercise charging authority arbitrarily, writing that there was no basis for assuming charging decisions would be motivated by improper considerations rather than the strength of the evidence and the likelihood that a jury would impose death.

Subsequent history has cast doubt on that assumption.

Modern capital punishment is extraordinarily localized. A small number of counties account for a disproportionate share of death sentences nationwide. Neighboring jurisdictions with similar homicide rates often pursue radically different charging practices depending on the philosophy of the elected district attorney.

Politics has also become an increasingly significant factor. Prosecutors seeking reelection have sometimes been accused of pursuing capital cases to demonstrate toughness on crime, while reform-minded prosecutors in other jurisdictions have effectively abandoned the death penalty altogether.

Rather than producing uniform statewide systems, prosecutorial discretion has contributed to geographic disparities that critics argue resemble the arbitrariness Furman sought to eliminate.

The Gregg Court assumed that the death penalty’s extraordinary severity could deter carefully planned murders.

Fifty years of criminological research has largely shifted the conversation in a different direction.

Rather than emphasizing the severity of punishment, researchers have consistently found that the certainty of apprehension and punishment is a much stronger deterrent to criminal behavior.

While scholars continue to debate whether capital punishment has any unique deterrent effect, there is far greater agreement that increasing the likelihood of being caught has a “much greater impact on crime than increasing the harshness of the sentence.”

Another premise of Gregg concerned contemporary standards of decency. The Court observed that after Furman, Congress and at least 35 states had enacted new death penalty statutes, viewing this legislative response as compelling evidence that American society continued to support capital punishment.

That observation accurately described the political landscape of 1976. It is far less descriptive of the landscape in 2026.

Over the past several decades, numerous states have abolished the death penalty legislatively or judicially. Others retain it on the books but have not conducted executions in many years. California, for example, maintains the nation’s largest death row but has not carried out an execution since 2006 and has operated under a gubernatorial moratorium since 2019.

Meanwhile, death sentences have declined dramatically from their peak during the 1990s, and executions have become concentrated in only a handful of states. The overwhelming majority of American counties have not imposed a death sentence in years. Most that do remain in the south.

Whether these developments demonstrate an evolving constitutional consensus remains a matter of legal debate. But they undeniably represent a profound shift from the post-Furman resurgence that persuaded the Gregg majority that capital punishment reflected contemporary societal values.

Finally, Gregg repeatedly emphasized that death would be reserved for the most extreme murders committed by the most culpable offenders. Capital punishment, the Court wrote, was “an extreme sanction, suitable to the most extreme of crimes.”

The aspiration has proven difficult to realize consistently.

Many of the worst murders never result in death sentences because prosecutors decline to seek death or negotiate plea agreements. Conversely, cases involving comparatively less aggravated facts sometimes result in capital prosecutions because they arise in jurisdictions where prosecutors aggressively pursue death.

As a result, geography frequently predicts capital sentencing as much as culpability.

Numerous scholars have observed that crossing a county line can dramatically alter the likelihood of receiving a death sentence, even where the underlying crimes are comparable. Such disparities raise enduring questions about whether the system reliably identifies the “worst of the worst” or instead reflects local political culture, resource disparities, and institutional discretion.

None of this necessarily means that Gregg was wrongly decided as a matter of constitutional interpretation. The Court was confronted with a difficult question following Furman: whether a carefully regulated capital punishment system could satisfy the Eighth Amendment. The Justices believed that procedural reforms could cure the arbitrary administration that had rendered earlier statutes unconstitutional.

What history demonstrates, however, is that procedural reforms alone have not eliminated the structural sources of disparity that continue to characterize American capital punishment.

Race, geography, prosecutorial discretion, defense resources, and political culture remain powerful influences on who is sentenced to die. Safeguards once celebrated by the Court, such as meaningful proportionality review, have weakened or disappeared. The empirical case for deterrence remains unresolved. Public attitudes toward capital punishment have evolved substantially since 1976.

Three Additional Lessons the Court Could Not Have Foreseen

The Gregg Court was necessarily writing prospectively. The Justices assumed that a carefully regulated capital punishment system could operate fairly, reliably and humanely. Fifty years of experience has exposed three additional challenges that have proven far more significant than the Court anticipated.

Persistent Racial Disparities

Although Gregg focused primarily on eliminating arbitrary sentencing, the Court expressed confidence that guided discretion and appellate review would prevent discriminatory application of the death penalty. Experience has shown that racial disparities have proven remarkably resistant to procedural reform.

The most influential evidence came from the Baldus study of Georgia’s capital punishment system. After examining more than 2,000 homicide cases, Professor David Baldus concluded that defendants accused of killing white victims were significantly more likely to receive death sentences than defendants whose victims were Black, even after controlling for dozens of legally relevant factors.

Those findings formed the basis for McCleskey v. Kemp in 1987. The Supreme Court did not reject Baldus’s statistical analysis. Instead, it held that broad statistical evidence alone was insufficient to establish an Equal Protection violation absent proof of intentional discrimination in the defendant’s individual case.

The result was a striking irony. The very Georgia system praised in Gregg became the setting for perhaps the strongest statistical evidence ever assembled demonstrating persistent racial disparities in capital sentencing.

Even today, numerous studies continue to find that the race of the victim remains one of the strongest predictors of whether prosecutors seek and juries impose the death penalty.

The Promise of a Humane Execution

The Gregg majority also assumed that constitutional methods of execution could be carried out without unnecessary pain or suffering. At the time, executions had only recently resumed, and lethal injection had not yet become the nation’s dominant method.

The next half-century produced repeated litigation over execution protocols. Electrocution, gas chambers, hanging and firing squads all faced constitutional challenges, while lethal injection—initially promoted as a more humane alternative—became the subject of its own extensive litigation.

Highly publicized botched executions in states including Oklahoma, Ohio, Arizona and Alabama raised new questions about whether any execution protocol could reliably prevent severe pain. Difficulties obtaining execution drugs, changes in pharmaceutical manufacturing, and repeated revisions of execution protocols have further complicated the administration of capital punishment.

Although the Supreme Court has generally upheld existing execution methods under demanding constitutional standards, the practical experience of the past fifty years suggests that administering death in a consistently humane manner has proven considerably more difficult than many anticipated in 1976.

Wrongful Convictions and Irreversible Error

Perhaps the greatest development since Gregg has been the growing recognition that the criminal justice system is capable of convicting innocent people.

In 1976, the modern innocence movement did not yet exist. DNA testing had not entered criminal courts. Organizations dedicated to investigating wrongful convictions had not yet been established.

Over the ensuing decades, however, more than 200 people sentenced to death have been exonerated after evidence emerged demonstrating that they had been wrongfully convicted or wrongfully sentenced. Those exonerations resulted from DNA evidence, recantations by key witnesses, prosecutorial misconduct, mistaken eyewitness identifications, false confessions, junk forensic science, and ineffective assistance of counsel.

The sheer number of exonerations has fundamentally altered the public conversation surrounding capital punishment. The question is no longer whether wrongful convictions occur; they plainly do. The debate instead centers on whether any legal system administered by human beings can eliminate the risk of executing an innocent person.

That concern was not central to the Court’s analysis in Gregg. Yet over the past half-century it has become one of the most powerful arguments in the national debate over the death penalty.

The most enduring lesson of Gregg v. Georgia is not that the Court misunderstood constitutional doctrine, but that it underestimated the complexity of administering the death penalty fairly. The Justices believed they had designed a legal framework capable of channeling discretion and eliminating arbitrariness. Fifty years later, experience suggests that many of the forces producing unequal outcomes proved far more resilient than the Court anticipated.

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