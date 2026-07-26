Human Rights Watch Slams FIFA for Trump World Cup Role, Citing Rights Abuses

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NEW YORK — Human Rights Watch is calling on FIFA to uphold its own human rights commitments after the organization prominently featured President Donald Trump during the closing ceremony of the 2026 World Cup, arguing the governing body is once again allowing one of the world’s largest sporting events to be used to legitimize governments accused of serious human rights abuses.

In a commentary published Wednesday, Minky Worden, director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch, criticized FIFA President Gianni Infantino for appearing alongside Trump during the July 19 trophy presentation and argued the organization has failed to respond to concerns about the human rights consequences of the Trump administration’s immigration policies during the tournament.

“Governments have long used sporting events, including FIFA’s World Cup, to ‘sportswash’ their reputations while continuing human rights abuses,” Worden wrote.

The commentary places Trump’s appearance within a broader historical pattern that Human Rights Watch argues has characterized FIFA for decades. According to the organization, political leaders have repeatedly used the World Cup to bolster their international standing despite ongoing human rights violations.

Human Rights Watch pointed to Benito Mussolini’s use of the 1934 World Cup as a vehicle for fascist propaganda and Argentina’s hosting of the 1978 tournament while the country’s military dictatorship carried out widespread killings, torture and forced disappearances.

“The former FIFA president, Sepp Blatter, said he thought that Argentina’s victory in 1978 led to a ‘reconciliation’ of the people of Argentina with ‘the military system at the time,’” Worden wrote. “But the government’s killings, torture, and abductions continued for years after the final whistle had blown.”

Following corruption scandals that led to Blatter’s resignation in 2015, Infantino was elected FIFA president in 2016. The following year, FIFA adopted a Human Rights Policy, with Infantino’s support, intended to embed “respect for human rights in the bidding and hosting” of its competitions.

Worden argues that commitment has not translated into meaningful action.

“Over the past decade, however, FIFA and Infantino have enabled government leaders hosting the World Cup to launder their reputations, sportswashing human rights abuses,” the commentary states.

Human Rights Watch also criticized FIFA’s creation of the FIFA Peace Prize ahead of this year’s tournament. Infantino awarded the inaugural honor to Trump, citing his “tireless efforts to bring people together in a spirit of peace,” a decision Worden described as a “novel tool for flattering a powerful host.”

“The reality is that beyond the World Cup stadiums, the Trump administration’s abusive, discriminatory and often violent immigration operations have torn families apart and terrorized communities across the United States,” the article stated.

According to Human Rights Watch, the organization repeatedly wrote to FIFA urging it to use its influence to address the effects of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement policies, arguing those policies conflict with the World Cup’s stated values of inclusion. FIFA did not respond to those requests, according to the commentary.

“Between President Trump’s inauguration and the start of the World Cup, at least 54 people died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in the U.S.—the highest number in many years,” Worden wrote. “Two additional in-custody deaths have been reported since the World Cup began.”

The commentary also highlighted the July 7 fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo by ICE agents in Houston and the killing of Joan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in Maine. Human Rights Watch argued both incidents occurred while the World Cup was underway and said neither death has been adequately investigated.

Despite those developments, the article noted that Infantino celebrated the tournament’s success. At a July 17 news conference, he called it the “most successful event in history,” adding, “one country will be world champion, but the world has already won, America has won, FIFA has won.”

For Human Rights Watch, the contrast underscores what it sees as FIFA’s unwillingness to use its global influence to hold host governments accountable for alleged human rights abuses.

“Perhaps the best World Cup ever would actually be one in which FIFA would do something it has never done,” the commentary concluded. “Use its leverage to address human rights risks and push back against abuses even when the easier path is to burnish the reputations of abusive host governments.”

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