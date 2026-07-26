Investigation: ICE Officer’s Violent Past Linked to Fatal Shooting of Immigrant

BIDDEFORD, Maine — The fatal shooting of Colombian immigrant Johan Sebastian Durán Guerrero by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer has renewed scrutiny of the agency’s hiring practices and accelerated training program after a Washington Post investigation reported that the officer allegedly had a history of volatile behavior and domestic abuse allegations before joining ICE.

Although the shooter has not been publicly identified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, The Washington Post reported that Ashley Brouillette said her former husband, David Brouillette, confessed to her during a phone call that he was the ICE officer who shot and killed Durán Guerrero. According to Ashley Brouillette, her former husband said he acted in self-defense, alleging that Durán Guerrero attempted to strike him with his vehicle.

According to an anonymous source cited by The Washington Post, Brouillette also called his other former wife, Lucinda Brouillette, and told her the same thing.

DHS has not publicly identified the shooter, stating only that the officer has “nearly a decade of federal law enforcement experience with required training including use of force training.”

The investigation comes as ICE continues an aggressive hiring campaign launched last year to recruit 10,000 new enforcement officers while increasing street-level immigration arrests to as many as 2,000 alleged undocumented immigrants per day. Ashley Brouillette said her former husband told her he accepted a position with ICE in November 2025.

According to the investigation, David Brouillette joined ICE during a period when the agency had significantly shortened its training program for new officers.

The newspaper reported that Brouillette worked intermittently in law enforcement, citing court records, employment records and interviews with people who know him. The investigation also detailed allegations of volatile personal relationships, including accusations of abuse and neglect made by both of his former wives.

“If you were to ask me whether I believe David Brouillette is capable of this level of extreme violence, my answer is unequivocally yes,” Lucinda Brouillette said. “That belief is not based on speculation, but on my own lived experiences over many years.”

Ashley Brouillette also said that on the day her former husband joined ICE, he left her a voicemail calling her “disgusting [and] fat” and saying that her throat should be slit.

The investigation also included comments from Deborah Fleischaker, who served as ICE chief of staff during the Biden administration.

“The idea that he was given a badge and a gun is incredibly concerning,” Fleischaker said. “It sounds like he has anger issues. It sounds like he has violence issues. […] And the idea that he would be somebody that we would entrust with ensuring public safety and enforcing our immigration laws is scary.”

Beyond those allegations, the investigation described what it characterized as a lengthy history of volatility, including allegations of abuse, neglect and violence made by both former spouses.

According to the report, Ashley Brouillette said her former husband was diagnosed with several mental health disorders as a young adult that worsened after he joined the Army. She alleged that he once threw boiling water on her while she was holding their young daughter. She also described a separate incident in which he allegedly kicked open the bathroom door while she was showering and pointed a gun at her.

The investigation also examined ICE’s revised training program for new officers. While ICE maintains that it screens recruits for character, trustworthiness and loyalty, The Washington Post reported that basic training has been reduced by about 240 hours, or roughly 40 percent, since last year.

According to the report, the academy program was shortened from 72 days to 47 days last August and then to 42 days by November, around the time Brouillette joined ICE. DHS defended the reductions, saying they were intended to eliminate “redundancy and incorporate technology advancements, without sacrificing basic subject matter content.”

By the beginning of this year, more than 900 officers had completed one of the shortened training tracks, according to the report.

Former ICE instructor Ryan Schwank told The Washington Post that the accelerated hiring process meant some recruits were not properly vetted, with several removed from the academy after problems surfaced. He also criticized the virtual training option for applicants with prior law enforcement experience, saying it was self-paced and self-certified, making it a weak measure of actual knowledge.

The allegations surrounding Brouillette have intensified debate over whether ICE’s rapid expansion of its enforcement workforce has compromised the agency’s hiring and training standards. While DHS has defended both its hiring practices and its shortened training curriculum, critics cited in The Washington Post investigation argue the allegations underscore the potential consequences of accelerating recruitment during a period of expanded immigration enforcement.

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