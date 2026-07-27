Investigation Uncovers Abuse History of ICE Officer in Fatal Shooting

BIDDEFORD, Maine — The fatal shooting of Colombian immigrant Johan Sebastian Durán Guerrero by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer has intensified scrutiny of the agency’s accelerated hiring and shortened training programs, as questions mount over whether rapid expansion compromised screening and oversight of new officers.

According to an investigation by The Washington Post, the unidentified officer allegedly had a documented history of abusive behavior before joining ICE, raising new concerns about the agency’s hiring practices amid the Trump administration’s expanded immigration enforcement efforts.

Although federal officials have not publicly identified the officer involved in the shooting, The Washington Post reported that Ashley Brouillette said her former spouse, David Brouillette, confessed to her during a phone call that he was the ICE officer who shot and killed Durán Guerrero. According to Ashley Brouillette, her ex-husband claimed he fired in self-defense after alleging that Durán Guerrero attempted to strike him with his vehicle.

According to an anonymous source cited by the newspaper, Brouillette also called his other ex-wife, Lucinda Brouillette, and made the same admission.

The Post reported that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has declined to identify the shooter publicly, saying only that the officer has “nearly a decade of federal law enforcement experience with required training including use of force training.”

According to the investigation, DHS launched an aggressive campaign last year to hire 10,000 new enforcement officers while directing ICE to increase street-level arrests of alleged undocumented immigrants to as many as 2,000 per day. Ashley Brouillette said her ex-husband told her he accepted a position with ICE in November 2025.

The investigation noted that David Brouillette joined the agency during a period when ICE significantly reduced training requirements for new officers.

Drawing on court records, employment records and interviews, The Washington Post reported that Brouillette had worked intermittently in law enforcement and had a history of volatile personal relationships. The newspaper detailed allegations from both of his former wives accusing him of abuse and neglect.

“If you were to ask me whether I believe David Brouillette is capable of this level of extreme violence, my answer is unequivocally yes,” Lucinda Brouillette told the newspaper. “That belief is not based on speculation, but on my own lived experiences over many years.”

Ashley Brouillette also told the newspaper that on the same day her former husband joined ICE, he left her a voicemail calling her “disgusting [and] fat” and saying her throat should be slit.

The investigation also included comments from Deborah Fleischaker, who served as ICE chief of staff during the Biden administration.

“The idea that he was given a badge and a gun is incredibly concerning,” Fleischaker said. “It sounds like he has anger issues. It sounds like he has violence issues. […] And the idea that he would be somebody that we would entrust with ensuring public safety and enforcing our immigration laws is scary.”

The Post further detailed allegations of Brouillette’s history of abuse, neglect and violence made by both former spouses.

According to the newspaper, Ashley Brouillette said her ex-husband was diagnosed with several mental health disorders as a young adult and that his condition worsened after joining the Army. She alleged that he once threw boiling water on her while she was holding their young daughter and, in another incident, kicked open a bathroom door while she was showering and pointed a gun at her.

Beyond the allegations against Brouillette, the investigation examined ICE’s revised training standards.

The newspaper reported that while ICE says it continues to screen recruits for character, trustworthiness and loyalty, the agency reduced basic training by approximately 240 hours, or about 40%, over the past year.

According to the report, the academy program was shortened from 72 days to 47 days last August and then reduced again to 42 days by November, around the time Brouillette joined the agency. DHS defended the changes, saying they were designed to eliminate “redundancy and incorporate technology advancements, without sacrificing basic subject matter content.”

By the beginning of this year, the newspaper reported, more than 900 officers had completed one of the abbreviated training tracks.

Former ICE instructor Ryan Schwank told The Washington Post that the accelerated hiring process resulted in some recruits not being adequately vetted, with several later removed from the academy after problems emerged. He also criticized the virtual training option for applicants with prior law enforcement experience, saying the self-paced and self-certified format provided little assurance that recruits had mastered the required material.

The investigation raises broader questions about whether ICE’s rapid expansion has compromised hiring standards and training at a time when the agency has been tasked with carrying out one of the largest immigration enforcement initiatives in recent history.

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