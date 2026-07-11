Fatal ICE Shooting in Houston Prompts Calls for Independent Investigation

HOUSTON, Texas — The fatal shooting of 52-year-old Lorenzo Salgado Araujo by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Houston’s Magnolia Park on Tuesday, July 7, has prompted growing calls for an independent investigation and intensified scrutiny of the agency’s actions. According to Sen. Sasha Renée Pérez, D-Pasadena, “Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was a good family man with no criminal record who was trying to build a better life for his family and earn a living to allow his sons to go to college. This is the American dream personified.”

Pérez elaborated on the incident, explaining that Salgado Araujo was a longtime Houston resident. On the day of the fatal ICE shooting, Salgado Araujo was driving construction workers to their job site when he was suddenly confronted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and fatally shot. Pérez said Salgado Araujo is now the 10th individual to be fatally shot by ICE agents since the beginning of President Donald Trump’s second term in 2025.

According to live updates from ABC13, the Department of Homeland Security claimed Salgado Araujo allegedly tried to run over an agent, leading the officer to fire his weapon in what ICE claims was self-defense. Salgado Araujo was struck and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

ABC13 reported that Salgado Araujo’s family disputes the DHS’s claims that he acted violently and said that if he had known the men in the unmarked vehicles were ICE officers, he would have fully complied.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia and Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said any information about the shooting could be “pivotal” as they launch an investigation into the killing of Salgado Araujo. Pérez added that she is “demanding a full, independent, and transparent investigation” and is requesting the preservation of all evidence related to the shooting.

Pérez also said criminal charges should be brought against all ICE agents involved. Furthermore, the League of United Latin American Citizens reported that the DHS attempted to deport eyewitnesses to the event. According to an article in The Washington Post, five migrants who witnessed the event dispute the DHS’s claim that Salgado Araujo tried to run over an officer.

One migrant, Jose Trinidad Rojas, stated, “It is impossible for them to say that they were going to get run over … there were no officers in front of or behind the vehicle. They were on the sides.”

According to an article in The Washington Post, attorney Hugo Balderas-Ibarra interviewed each bystander individually and heard the same account of ICE agents approaching from the sides, with “no ICE agents in front of the van.”

These men are now at risk of deportation, which calls into question the intention behind ICE’s actions. Pérez stated, “If these ICE agents have nothing to hide, then why try to deport people with information?”

This incident has rekindled the nation’s frustration over the Trump administration’s deportation campaign. Salgado Araujo is not the first father and businessman to be fatally shot, and Pérez continued by stating, “Their [ICE] actions call into question the integrity of the investigative process and fuel public mistrust.” She concluded by offering her condolences to Salgado Araujo’s family.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: