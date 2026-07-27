Illinois DOC Sued over Prolonged, Inhumane Use of Solitary Confinement

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MENARD, Ill. — Three incarcerated men have sued the Illinois Department of Corrections, alleging prison officials subjected them to prolonged solitary confinement under inhumane conditions that caused lasting physical and psychological harm, according to a July 22 report by Kylie Price, a research and reporting intern for Solitary Watch.

The lawsuit contends officials repeatedly extended the men’s time in solitary confinement, forcing them to remain in unsanitary cells without meaningful access to outdoor exercise. The plaintiffs argue the prolonged isolation exposed them to harsh conditions, severely restricted their movement and violated both Illinois Department of Corrections policies and their constitutional rights under the Eighth Amendment.

“One of the men, Clarence Jones, spent a year in the unit, where he was denied yard access until his muscles atrophied into chronic neck and back pain,” the article states.

Alexander Castillo, another plaintiff, “spent over two years in solitary, including an eight-month period with no movement at all.” Castillo described the cells as a way “to break your mental and physical state.”

The lawsuit adds to growing scrutiny of the use of prolonged solitary confinement in correctional systems across the country, where advocates argue isolation inflicts serious psychological damage while often failing to improve institutional safety.

Although California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed the California Mandela Act in 2022, he later implemented administrative reforms intended to reduce the use of solitary confinement by limiting punishable offenses and expanding access to out-of-cell activities.

However, according to the Solitary Watch report, those reforms have since been weakened. “The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) is rolling back those reforms, doubling solitary terms for serious violations and banning outside communication for up to six months following accusations of simple battery,” the article states.

The report also notes that CDCR has accumulated approximately $100 million in fines for failing to comply with court-ordered mental health care mandates. According to CDCR data cited in the article, two-thirds of people held in restrictive housing in 2025 suffered from mental health disorders, while suicide rates were higher among those held in solitary confinement.

The report further highlights concerns that solitary confinement has been used in immigration detention facilities as punishment for protected activity.

A report by the ACLU and Human Rights Watch found that “immigrant detainees were arbitrarily placed in solitary confinement as punishment for alleged rule violations, hunger strikes, and protests demanding outdoor recreation.” According to the report, detainees who banged on their cell doors seeking access to sunlight were beaten by guards, with many subsequently placed in solitary confinement for weeks.

“One detainee described being dragged, stripped, and slammed to the ground by guards,” stating he was then handcuffed and taken to SHU (Special Housing Unit, or solitary confinement), where he later passed out.

The use of isolation has also drawn criticism in immigration detention centers under other circumstances.

In Pennsylvania, a federal judge ordered the transfer of a 17-year-old Guinean immigrant from adult detention to a children’s shelter after Immigration and Customs Enforcement held him for two months because of a clerical error. During his detention, the teenager was reportedly kept in solitary-like conditions while separated from adult detainees, raising concerns about the psychological effects of prolonged isolation.

Similarly, reports have documented the use of solitary confinement against incarcerated people who report or resist abuse.

At Atwater Federal Penitentiary in California, J.M. was punched and allegedly sexually assaulted by a correctional officer. According to the report, “He was placed in solitary confinement for ‘making threats, insolence, and refusing to obey an order.’ J.M. was locked in four-point restraints for hours, each limb chained to a concrete slab.”

Despite mounting criticism of solitary confinement, some correctional facilities have begun implementing alternatives.

The article concludes by reporting that “The Kern County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) in Bakersfield, California, has completed its reform of solitary confinement, reducing the number of people isolated by 95%. Working with Disability Rights California and the Prison Law Office, the jail phased out solitary and added a mental health unit. Though the changes were expensive, sheriffs call it a necessary evil that has led to better outcomes for incarcerated people and staff.”

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