Rights Groups Warn ICE Partnerships With Local Police Discourage Domestic Violence Survivors From Seeking Help

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WASHINGTON — Human Rights Watch and several immigrant advocacy organizations are urging Congress to reconsider policies that expand cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities, arguing that such partnerships discourage immigrant survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking from seeking help.

The organizations submitted a statement to Congress on July 10 addressing the continued expansion of 287(g) agreements, which allow state and local law enforcement agencies to assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with immigration enforcement. According to the groups, more than 2,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide now participate in the program following Congress’ recent approval of more than $31 billion in additional funding for ICE and related enforcement efforts.

The statement argues that immigrant survivors are less likely to report abuse when they fear contact with local police could lead to immigration detention or deportation. The organizations contend that this fear not only affects individual victims but also undermines public safety by allowing abusive situations to continue without intervention.

Human Rights Watch and the Alliance of Immigrant Survivors said they have documented cases in which immigrant women seeking help during domestic violence incidents were arrested by local police and later transferred into ICE custody. They also cited accounts from attorneys who represented women arrested during prostitution enforcement operations. According to their lawyers, the women were victims of human trafficking but were nevertheless detained by immigration authorities.

The organizations argue that increased cooperation between local police departments and ICE weakens trust between immigrant communities and law enforcement. They maintain that when victims become reluctant to report crimes because of immigration concerns, authorities lose opportunities to identify repeat offenders and intervene before violence escalates.

The concerns come as the Trump administration continues expanding immigration enforcement through partnerships with local agencies. Although administration officials have said enforcement efforts focus on individuals who pose serious public safety threats, the organizations pointed to federal data indicating that many recent immigration arrests involved people without criminal convictions.

According to the statement, between the time President Donald Trump took office and March 2026, approximately 66 percent of those arrested had no criminal conviction, while 38 percent had neither a conviction nor pending criminal charges.

Human Rights Watch and its partner organizations argue that protecting survivors should remain a priority regardless of immigration status. They contend that local law enforcement agencies are more effective when immigrant communities trust officers enough to report crimes, cooperate with investigations and seek protection without fear of deportation.

The organizations urged Congress to ensure that expanded federal immigration funding does not discourage victims from accessing protection. They argue that maintaining community trust is essential to both protecting survivors and improving public safety.

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