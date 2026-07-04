Opinion | America at 250 – Immigration, Civil Rights and Democracy Take Center Stage on Independence Day

LOS ANGELES — As Americans celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary this Independence Day, the occasion arrives at a moment of profound political, legal and cultural debate over immigration, civil rights, economic policy and the future of American democracy.

The semiquincentennial comes during a year marked by sweeping immigration enforcement, renewed trade disputes, contentious Supreme Court decisions and ongoing battles over the meaning of constitutional rights.

While communities across the country commemorate the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the nation’s founding ideals of liberty and equality, advocates and policymakers continue to disagree over how those principles should be applied in modern America.

Immigration has remained at the center of those debates. The Trump administration has expanded Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, increased immigration arrests and deportation efforts, and continued pressing Congress for additional border security measures.

Supporters say the administration is restoring the rule of law and strengthening national security, while critics argue the policies have separated families, undermined humanitarian protections and created fear in immigrant communities.

At the same time, the administration has pursued an “America First” economic agenda that has reshaped trade policy.

This week, the United States declined to immediately renew the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement negotiated during President Donald Trump’s first term, instead opting to seek changes to the agreement while maintaining annual reviews that could ultimately determine its future.

The decision has raised concerns among manufacturers, farmers and business leaders who rely on integrated North American supply chains.

The nation’s highest court has also remained at the center of major constitutional disputes.

Recent Supreme Court decisions illustrate the complexity of the nation’s constitutional debates.

Although the Court this week reaffirmed birthright citizenship, immigrant advocates argue that other recent rulings have weakened legal protections by granting the executive branch broader authority over immigration enforcement and limiting judicial checks on federal actions.

Along with decisions involving transgender rights and executive power, the rulings have fueled competing interpretations of the Constitution and the nation’s founding principles.

The decisions have also prompted concern among legal scholars and civil rights organizations over whether constitutional safeguards for minority rights—widely regarded as central to the American constitutional tradition even as they evolved through later amendments and judicial interpretation—are being narrowed at a time of deep political polarization.

Those rulings have precipitated debates over executive authority, equal protection and the scope of individual rights as the country enters its next quarter millennium.

Against that backdrop, immigrant rights organizations used the anniversary to reflect on the nation’s progress and the challenges they believe remain.

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, one of the country’s largest immigrant advocacy organizations, released a statement Friday describing the 250th anniversary as both a celebration of America’s founding ideals and a reminder that the nation’s democratic project remains unfinished.

CHIRLA Executive Director Angelica Salas said, “This anniversary arrives at a defining moment for the United States of America.”

Salas continued, “We honor the ideals of liberty and equality, while we also confront painful contradictions. In this moment, we have witnessed attacks on civil rights, the rollback of reproductive freedom, relentless assaults on LGBTQ+ and transgender communities, and increasingly inhumane treatment of asylum seekers and families seeking safety.”

She also pointed to the continued uncertainty facing recipients of Temporary Protected Status.

“Temporary Protected Status holders continue to face rejection and uncertainty despite decades of contributing to this country they call home,” Salas said.

Her statement referenced the Supreme Court’s recent reaffirmation of birthright citizenship while expressing concern about efforts to challenge the constitutional guarantee.

“And although the Constitution’s guarantee of birthright citizenship was reaffirmed this week, efforts to deny that fundamental promise reveal how fragile our democracy can become when fear is allowed to replace freedom,” she said.

Salas argued that America’s history has been shaped less by political leaders than by generations of ordinary people working to expand freedom and opportunity.

“The story of America has never been about who can wield the greatest power. It has always been about ordinary people finding the courage to expand liberty, justice, and opportunity for those who come after them,” she said.

She also reflected on her family’s experience as immigrants.

“America was not built by spectacle. It was built by sacrifice. It was built by dreamers like my mother and father who immigrated to this country from Mexico with only hopes and dreams in their pockets,” Salas said.

She continued, “It was built by people whose names rarely appear in history books but whose hands harvested our food, built our railroads and cities, cared for our children and elders, taught our classrooms, served in our armed forces, started countless businesses, created art, and strengthened our neighborhoods. It was built by household workers who have cared for other people’s homes, children, and elders. Immigrants have always been among those builders.”

According to Salas, immigrants have long occupied a central place in the American story.

“From the earliest newcomers seeking freedom to today’s families pursuing safety and opportunity, immigrants have helped define what America is and what America can become,” she said. “They have organized workers’ rights, marched for civil rights, defended democracy, and expanded the meaning of freedom and belonging. They are not on the margins of the American story—they are among its principal authors.”

Her statement also challenged what she described as efforts to divide Americans by identity or immigration status.

“As we celebrate 250 years, we reject the politics of fear that seeks to divide us by birthplace, race, gender, religion, or who we love,” Salas said. “America’s strength has never come from exclusion. It has always come from our ability to widen the circle of opportunity and recognize one another’s humanity.”

She added, “The measure of this nation is not the power it projects, but the dignity it protects.”

Salas said today’s generation has a responsibility to strengthen democracy for those who follow.

“Our generation now carries the same responsibility as every generation before us: to leave America more just, more welcoming, and more democratic than we found it,” she said.

“That means protecting birthright citizenship, creating pathways to citizenship for millions of long-settled immigrants, defending the right to seek asylum, safeguarding the rights of all people, and ensuring that every person can live with dignity, freedom, and a true sense of belonging.”

Calling the nation’s democratic journey ongoing, Salas concluded, “Two hundred and fifty years later, the American experiment remains unfinished.”

“At CHIRLA, we believe the next chapter will not be written by those who traffic in fear or seek to erase our neighbors. It will be written by the people who continue to build this nation every day—with their labor, their courage, their compassion, and their unwavering belief that America can become the democracy it has always promised to be.”

She closed by connecting that message to the Fourth of July.

“These courageous, often excluded, people of America and their many contributions are what we will be celebrating this, Independence Day,” Salas said. “And with them we will continue to build and move America towards justice and liberty for all.”

Two hundred and fifty years after the Declaration of Independence proclaimed that “all men are created equal,” the nation continues to wrestle with how those ideals should be interpreted and applied.

Debates over immigration, citizenship, trade, civil rights, executive power and the Constitution remain central to American political life, reflecting competing visions of the country’s future as it enters its next 250 years.

Whether viewed as evidence of a vibrant democracy or a deeply polarized society, those debates once again illustrate that the American experiment continues to evolve long after the nation’s founding.

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