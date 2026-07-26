Federal Judge Warns of Disenfranchisement, Moves Forward with Mail Voting Order Challenge

BOSTON — A federal judge in Massachusetts has allowed a lawsuit challenging an executive order restricting mail voting to move forward, ruling that voting rights organizations have plausibly shown the order poses an “imminent” risk of disenfranchising voters who depend on voting by mail, including people with disabilities, Americans living overseas and voters residing outside their home states.

The July 22 ruling denied much of the federal government’s effort to dismiss the lawsuit and marks a significant victory for a coalition of voting rights organizations seeking to block enforcement of portions of the executive order before the November election.

According to a press release issued by the legal coalition, the court reaffirmed its earlier conclusion that several provisions of the executive order likely exceed presidential authority by inserting the executive branch into election administration, an area the Constitution assigns primarily to Congress and the states.

Among the provisions challenged in the lawsuit is a directive instructing the U.S. Postal Service to refuse to transmit certain ballots submitted by otherwise eligible voters.

The legal coalition argued the executive order has already caused widespread confusion among voters and has disrupted the work of organizations responsible for educating the public about voting procedures.

The court recognized those concerns, writing that the organizations’ members “will plausibly be harmed by the EO’s implementation because those members include individuals who must rely on mail voting as they live overseas, reside out of state, have disabilities, or are unable to travel to the polls and vote in person.”

The judge further concluded it is “plausibly likely and imminent” that members of the plaintiff organizations could be disenfranchised during the upcoming election if the executive order remains in effect.

According to the press release, the ruling largely denied motions to dismiss filed by both the federal government and intervenor defendants, allowing the lawsuit to proceed. The decision also clears the way for the plaintiffs’ renewed request for a preliminary injunction seeking to block enforcement of portions of the executive order before the election. A hearing on that request is scheduled for Aug. 7, 2026.

The lawsuit was filed by a coalition of nonpartisan voting rights organizations, including the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts, the League of Women Voters of the United States, the Association of Americans Resident Overseas, the U.S. Vote Foundation, OCA–Asian Pacific American Advocates and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

The organizations are represented by a coalition of civil rights groups that includes the ACLU, the ACLU of Massachusetts, the Brennan Center for Justice, the Legal Defense Fund, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-AAJC and LatinoJustice PRLDEF.

In a joint statement released after the ruling, the organizations said the executive order has diverted staff time and financial resources away from voter education efforts at a critical point in the election cycle. Instead of focusing on registering and informing voters, they said they have been forced to revise educational materials and respond to widespread uncertainty about whether mail voting remains available.

Representatives said, “As the November election approaches, the voting rights organizations involved in this case ought to be fully focused on the essential task of preparing their members and all qualified voters to cast their ballots. However, these groups have instead been forced to scale back their outreach efforts, dedicating significant time and financial resources to updating informational materials and advising members who feel anxious and uncertain about how the executive order affects their voting rights.”

The organizations also welcomed the court’s decision to allow the case to proceed.

“We are glad the court recognized the chaos caused by this executive order,” they said. “We remain committed to challenging this unconstitutional restriction on mail-in ballots to protect every eligible voter’s right to cast their ballot in November.”

The ruling keeps alive one of the highest-profile legal challenges to the executive order and sets the stage for further court proceedings as the November election approaches. The outcome of the preliminary injunction hearing could determine whether the disputed provisions remain in effect during the 2026 midterm election, a decision with potentially significant consequences for voters who rely on mail ballots.

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