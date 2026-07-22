Court Watch: Judge Denies Release for Mother of Two Facing Multiple DUI-Related Cases

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A judge at the Harbor Justice Center on Tuesday denied a mother’s request for release during an arraignment, citing multiple pending DUI-related cases and allegations that she failed to comply with prior court orders.

The accused was involved in a DUI-related collision in which she allegedly had a 0.36% blood alcohol concentration. Four months later, she was arrested in another DUI-related incident in which she allegedly refused chemical testing and failed to comply with court orders.

According to court records, the accused is charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence, driving on a suspended or revoked license, and contempt of court.

The accused appeared in custody for arraignment on two pending cases. Represented by a deputy public defender, she requested release on her own recognizance, explaining that she works at Whole Foods, earns $19 per hour, is living paycheck to paycheck, and pays approximately $2,000 in monthly rent.

The mother of two young children became tearful as she pleaded with the judge to allow her to return home to care for her children and continue working while her cases proceed.

Despite her arguments, the judge denied the request, stating that the accused’s recent history demonstrated that “less restrictive conditions” would not be sufficient under the circumstances. According to statements made during the hearing, bail remained set at $10,000 across the pending cases.

The hearing highlighted a challenge the court often faces as it balances an accused’s personal hardships with concerns about public safety. While the accused emphasized the financial strain her incarceration places on her family and her desire to care for her children, the judge maintained that the seriousness of the charges and her alleged history of noncompliance warranted continued custody.

The accused remains in custody as the cases proceed.

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