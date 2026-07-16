Judge Denies Release Despite Defense Warning That Accused Could Lose Property

STOCKTON, Calif. — A San Joaquin County Superior Court judge Wednesday denied a defense request to release an accused man on his own recognizance, despite his public defender’s argument that he could lose personal property if he remained in custody and was unable to claim it.

The accused is currently being held in the San Joaquin County Jail. He faces multiple felony charges, including second-degree burglary, vehicle theft and probation violations.

Deputy Public Defender Tanairi Alcaraz requested that the accused be released on his own recognizance, citing concerns about the potential loss of his property. She stated that the accused’s unspecified property may be destroyed if he is unable to claim it.

According to the court, the accused was placed on probation in May 2026 and has already violated the terms of that probation.

According to Judge Chrishna Martinez, the accused previously committed burglary while on probation and is now facing a carjacking charge that has been added to his case, which Judge Martinez described as “serious.” Judge Martinez stated that the accused already has three strikes against him. California’s Three Strikes law increases the punishment for someone previously convicted of a serious felony, resulting in longer prison sentences.

Because of the accused’s three strikes, Judge Martinez ruled that he would not be released on his own recognizance. His bail, totaling $400,000 across his three open and remand cases, will remain unchanged.

The accused’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 7 in San Joaquin County Superior Court.

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