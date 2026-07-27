Court Watch: Judge Questions $10,000 Bail without Evidence of Ability to Pay, Orders Accused Released

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge Wednesday questioned the legality and purpose of keeping an accused man jailed under a $10,000 bail order without evidence he could afford to pay it, ultimately granting supervised own-recognizance release after two weeks in custody.

The hearing highlighted an issue that has become increasingly central to California’s pretrial system: whether money bail serves a legitimate purpose when there is no evidence an accused person has the financial means to secure release. Judge David W. Reed repeatedly focused on the lack of evidence regarding the accused’s ability to pay before ordering his release under supervision.

The original complaint charged the accused with felony injury to a spouse or cohabitant, felony criminal threats and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a public officer. It also alleged several enhancements, although court records show the accused was held to answer on the criminal-threats and resisting charges following a November 2025 preliminary hearing.

Court records show the accused had previously been released under supervision in the case. However, after the court denied a mental health diversion motion July 8, the accused was remanded into the custody of the Yolo County Sheriff, and bail was set at $10,000.

The accused remained in custody following a July 10 hearing, during which the defense waived time for the bail review. The defense filed a bail motion July 21, one day before Wednesday’s hearing.

During the bail review, Reed said there was no evidence demonstrating the accused could pay the $10,000 bail. He also expressed reluctance to rely on statements from counsel about how the accused might obtain the money needed to secure his release.

The court heard testimony from the complaining witness, who is also the accused’s current partner, that the accused lives rent-free and receives benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly accessed through an electronic benefits transfer card. Reed also asked whether the accused had family in the area, and the complaining witness said his sister lives nearby.

The court discussed the financial circumstances of both the accused and the complaining witness, including testimony that the complaining witness worked approximately nine to 10 months during the previous year. Reed also questioned how the couple obtained money to purchase alcohol given their financial circumstances.

The deputy district attorney opposed releasing the accused, pointing to his criminal history and two pending cases involving allegations of domestic violence. The prosecutor told the court the accused received a six-year prison sentence in 2021 in a case involving a different complaining witness.

The prosecution also argued the accused had previously been released on his own recognizance in the current case before allegedly picking up another case. Given his criminal history and the violent nature of the pending allegations, the prosecutor contended his release presented potential public safety concerns.

The defense acknowledged the accused has two active cases but argued neither involved allegations of great bodily harm. Defense counsel characterized the incidents as mutual confrontations between the accused and the complaining witness.

Probation Officer Diana Fong reported that a supervised own-recognizance assessment had been completed and denied. Although the prosecution maintained its objection to release, it asked the court to impose additional conditions should Reed grant own-recognizance or supervised own-recognizance release.

Specifically, the prosecution requested GPS monitoring and a criminal protective order involving the same complaining witness. The complaining witness also asked the court to remove the existing no-contact provision.

Over the prosecution’s objections, Reed granted supervised own-recognizance release and left the decision whether to require GPS monitoring to the probation department. The judge declined to order SCRAM alcohol monitoring because of the accused’s financial circumstances but prohibited him from using drugs or consuming alcohol.

At the complaining witness’s request, Reed modified the criminal protective order to permit peaceful contact rather than requiring no contact. The remainder of the protective order remains in effect.

The accused was ordered to report to probation immediately upon release, or no later than 9 a.m. Thursday. A further hearing on the accused’s mental health diversion request is scheduled for Sept. 18.

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