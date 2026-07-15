Judge Orders Monitoring, Warrantless Searches Amid DDA Safety Warnings

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO — During an arraignment hearing in Department 12 on July 8, 2026, Deputy District Attorney Gwendolyn West argued that the accused poses a risk to public safety despite Deputy Public Defender Alejandra Ramirez telling the court the accused “is doing his absolute best.”

DDA West explained that the accused had two previous drug-related charges, beginning in 2024 for illegal possession of controlled substances and again in 2025 for possession and distribution.

Judge Gloria F. Rhynes granted DPD Ramirez’s request to allow the accused to be released under Assertive Case Management (ACM). However, DDA West said the accused “puts San Franciscans at risk.”

DDA West maintained that the accused “puts San Franciscans at risk,” while acknowledging DPD Ramirez’s statements regarding the accused’s progress, in which she said the accused is “doing his absolute best.”

DDA West urged Judge Rhynes to consider electronic monitoring. Judge Rhynes set bail at $0, citing Kowalczyk. Judge Rhynes agreed with DDA West’s recommendation and ordered the accused to submit to searches and electronic monitoring by the Sheriff’s Department, refrain from selling or using controlled substances, and remain at least 150 yards away from Mint Plaza and Jessie Street. The accused may now be required to submit to warrantless searches of his person, vehicle and residence.

In addition to ordering that the accused continue in ACM, the court said it would continue to evaluate his progress going forward.

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