San Francisco Judge Maintains Detention, Rejects Less Restrictive Options

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO — During a July 13, 2026, bail review hearing in Department 9 at the San Francisco Hall of Justice, Judge Dawn R. Payne declined to revisit a prior custody ruling, leaving the accused detained despite defense arguments that the alleged electronic monitoring violation was merely technical and that less restrictive alternatives had not been considered.

Deputy Public Defender Meenha Lee argued that the accused was being wrongfully detained after the original judge, Brendan P. Conroy, failed to consider less restrictive measures before ordering custody.

The accused was originally released on own recognizance with electronic monitoring but was later taken into custody on a bench warrant and a sheriff’s affidavit warrant. The sheriff’s affidavit warrant was requested because of irregularities with the previously issued ankle monitor.

Lee cited Article I, Section 12 of the California Constitution, arguing that the accused did not meet the conditions for continued detention and instead should be considered for less restrictive measures.

Lee explained that the electronic monitoring violation was only a “technical violation.” She argued that the accused had engaged in no new dangerous conduct, which is why “less restrictive alternatives” should have been considered. Lee listed a curfew, affordable bail and home detention as possible alternatives to custody.

Deputy District Attorney Blake Catherine objected to the accused’s release, citing “public safety.” Catherine noted that the accused had previously failed to appear in court and had allegedly tampered with his ankle monitor.

Lee argued that during the prior hearing before Judge Conroy, “analysis under Kowalczyk did not occur” because “less restrictive alternatives were not tried,” making the previous court decision “an error.” Lee added that the accused was “unlawfully held under Kowalczyk.”

Judge Payne explained that she could not review another judge’s ruling and said the bail motion “will be addressed” at the preliminary hearing.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 22. The accused will remain in custody until then.

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