Child’s Attorney Asked a Court to Order Taxpayers to Pay for Her Personal Litigation. A Judge Said No.

By Susan Bassi and the Vanguard Investigative Team

Sonoma County taxpayers paid private divorce attorney Julie Levy for one job: to represent Johnny, a 9-year-old boy, during his parents’ custody case. Nothing else.

On July 13, Levy used Johny’s parents’ case to ask a judge for something that had nothing to do with her child client at all. She wanted county taxpayers to pay her legal bills in a civil harassment lawsuit she had already filed, with her own private attorney, three weeks earlier.

The lawsuit was filed against a mother, Heather, a well-known court watcher and contributor to the Vanguard’s investigative reporting team. By extension, it was filed against journalists reporting on the job she was doing representing children as minors counsel.

A judge denied the request the same day this news organization published an investigative report on Levy’s failings with respect to representing children impacted by domestic violence.

“Julie Levy inflicted more harm on me and my son than the man who strangled me in front of my child.”— Johnny’s mother Lisa

AN “EMERGENCY” THAT WASN’T ABOUT A CHILD

Levy filed her request as an ex parte application. Ex parte means a party is asking a judge to act immediately, without waiting for a hearing and often without the other side having a chance to respond first. California court rules reserve that shortcut for genuine emergencies. A declaration must show “irreparable harm, immediate danger, or any other statutory basis” for skipping the normal process.

In family court, that standard exists to protect children from immediate risk, not to resolve a lawyer’s billing dispute.

Levy’s own declaration undercuts the emergency she claimed. She wrote that the judge had already removed her as Johnny’s minor’s counsel a week earlier but argued the order “had not yet become final,” so she was technically still on the case. That technicality, not any threat to Johnny, is what she used to file in his parents’ custody case.

Nothing in the request asked for anything on Johnny’s behalf. It asked a judge to order Sonoma County to represent Levy, or pay her attorney, in a harassment case she had filed against Heather, a mother who had once complained Levy failed her child, Jack, in a divorce case where Levy was appointed as minors counsel. A case the Vanguard previously reported on.

“I bring this request in this matter because it was this Court

that appointed me to serve as Minor’s Counsel in this case, and it is this appointment that forms the direct connection between my official court appointed duties and the conduct giving rise to a separate Civil Harassment proceeding.”— Julie Levy, Declaration in Support of Ex Parte Application for County Counsel’s Representation

NOT HER FIRST EX PARTE

The July 13 filing was not the first time Levy used an emergency filing to get something the normal process might not have given her.

On June 23, the fifth day of Lisa and Tony’s custody trial, the court told the parties that an ex parte application Levy “had just filed” had been granted. Minutes later, Levy called a new witness to the stand: Jacklyn Smith.

There was no court reporter documenting Smith’s testimony.

Smith testified under direct examination by Levy, helping introduce text messages about a person the court record identifies only as “Eduardo.” Once cross-examination began by Lisa’s attorney, the court warned Smith about her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, and Smith invoked it.

Later that same afternoon, Johnny’s father, Tony, took the stand for further cross-examination. The court warned him about the same right. He invoked it too.

Smith and Tony are the same two people who, days earlier, signed declarations backing Levy’s harassment case against Heather.

A minor’s counsel appointed to represent a child’s independent interests used an emergency filing to put a witness on the stand who then declined, under oath, to answer questions from the mother’s own attorney. Days earlier, Levy relied on that same witness’ word, outside the courtroom, to help justify a restraining order and, later, a request that taxpayers fund her legal defense.

SHE ALREADY HAD A LAWYER SHE COULD AFFORD

Levy was granted a temporary restraining order on June 22. An order supported by declarations submitted by Tony and Jacklyn, which were never mentioned on the record in the trial in Lisa and Tony’s case.

Court records show Levy had retained private attorney Angelle Wertz days before and had been paying Wertz to draft the case since at least June 18.

That same day, and before any temporary restraining order had been granted, Levy reported Heather to police in what Sonoma County Sheriff. Deputies characterized Levy’s report to police as an “unsubstantiated” claim of battery, stalking and violation of a restraining order that did not formally exist at the time Levy reported it.

By July 13, Levy had a privately funded legal team already fighting that battle.

She did not need Johnny’s case to get a lawyer.

She needed Johnny’s case to get someone else to pay for one.

SHE KNEW WHAT WAS COMING

Before Levy filed her request, Vanguard reporters had already reached out to her multiple times, seeking comments and offering a chance to correct the record on upcoming reporting. Levy knew coverage of her conduct was pending. She knew, by her own account, that more than one article about her existed.

Rather than respond to reporters, Levy attached her entire harassment case, including a declaration calling prior news coverage “hit pieces,” directly into Johnny’s family court file. The claim had nothing to do with Johnny’s parents’ custody dispute. It went into his file anyway, effectively using his case as a filing cabinet for Levy’s personal grievances against the people scrutinizing her work.

NO BENEFIT TO JOHNNY, A COST TO HIS FAMILY

Levy’s involvement in Lisa and Tony’s custody case drove up the cost of litigation for both Johnny’s parents, and for taxpayers who a judge ordered would pay Levy’s fees, as previously reported.

Every filing in Johnny’s case generates paperwork the parties ultimately pay for, directly to attorneys to read and defend, or through court costs.

Levy’s request did not advance Johnny’s interests in any way. It was denied. But drafting it, filing it, and any time spent responding to it still touched a case that was supposed to be about a child, not about his former attorney’s outside lawsuit.

“Those articles which are more like ‘hit pieces’ contain false

statements and false interpretations of court orders and

proceedings. The articles disparage and portray me negatively.” – Julie Levy, Declaration in Support of Civil Harassment Restraining Order

RULES SHE MAY HAVE VIOLATED

California’s Rules of Professional Conduct and the State Bar Act set clear limits on what an attorney can file, and where.

Rule 3.1 bars a lawyer from bringing or maintaining an action “without probable cause and for the purpose of harassing” someone, or without a good-faith legal basis.

Business and Professions Code section 6068 requires attorneys to pursue only “such actions, proceedings, or defenses” as appear “legal and just,” and bars using the legal system for an improper purpose.

Rule 1.7 prohibits a lawyer from letting personal interests create a conflict with a client’s interests.

Levy’s personal fee dispute is not Johnny’s dispute. Using his case to advance it, while she was still nominally his attorney, put her own financial interest ahead of the child she was appointed and paid to represent, exactly what Family Code section 3151 says a minor’s counsel exists to avoid.

Rule 8.4 prohibits conduct “prejudicial to the administration of justice.” Filing a meritless emergency request, one that by its own terms had no connection to any child, ties up court resources meant for real emergencies and can support sanctions under Family Code section 271 or Code of Civil Procedure section 128.7 for filings made in bad faith or for an improper purpose.

Taken together, the rules describe a simple principle: a lawyer’s own legal troubles are not a child’s legal troubles, and a lawyer does not get to use a client’s court file to make them someone else’s problem.

A FAMILIAR PLAYBOOK

This is not the first time Levy’s account of events has not held up to scrutiny. In the harassment case itself, her declaration calls prior news coverage “false” without identifying a single false statement.

She has never demanded a correction or filed a defamation suit against the Vanguard.

Photo taken by Julie Levy of Lisa and her attorneys Carolyn Vandyke (facing camera), Connie Bennet, Heather and an unidentified man placed in Levy’s civil harassment case file.

In her court filings Levy used photographs she took of witness Smith and Johnny’s mother Lisa with her attorneys speaking with Heather outside the courthouse. Levy claimed the photos Heather took in the exact same public location should be characterized as “harassment”.

Photos Levy claimed to take, were taken inside the courthouse, a violation of local court rules and “no photography” notices posted in the very location Levy took the photos.

Carloyn Vandyk, one of Lisa’s attorneys captured in Levy’s photos, also serves as a minors counsel in Sonoma County. Vanguard reporters have repeatedly reached out to Vandyk for comment on Levy’s self- serving photography directed at a victim of domestic violence, but has received no response.

Levy’s harassment lawsuit characterizes Heather’s attendance and public hearings as “stalking”. Heather’s taking of photos in a public space, used by this news organization, as “harassment”, and a menacing face in a public court proceeding, as a credible threat of violence necessary to justify granting of a temporary restraining order.

Relying on Levy’s claims, Sonoma County Court Commissioner Anthony Wheeldin granted Levy a temporary restraining order based on a “credible threat of violence, or stalking”.

The order had a chilling effect by preventing Heather from attending the final days of the public court trial in Lisa and Tony’s child custody case and has blocked Heather from attending any public hearing where Levy acts as a private attorney, or serves as minors counsel.

Sonoma County is not the only place a well-connected community figure has tried to use the legal system against critics.

As previously reported, San Jose City Councilmember Peter Ortiz filed a restraining order against a social media journalist in 2023 over posts critical of how he did his job.

Ortiz’s claims were initially granted by Santa Clara County Superior Court Commissioner Johanna Thai Van Dat, but eventually thrown out by Judge Eric Geffon following the journalist’s filing of an Anti- Slapp motion. Judge Geffon’s ruling was upheld by the court of appeal earlier this year.

After the social media journalist filed an Anti- Slapp lawsuit, courts rejected Ortiz’s characterization of harassment.

The case was widely reported on by the Vanguard, including the fact that Councilman Ortiz is now on the hook to pay over $50,000 in attorneys fees to the social media journalist he tried to silence.

Ortiz filed his civil harassment case representing himself, not represented by city attorneys.

Now, Peter Ortiz will be held personally responsible for paying the fees for a lawsuit he brought as an effort to silence his loudest critic as he was planning to run for re-election.

Julie Levy asked a family court judge to order Sonoma County to pay her attorney fees for a civil harassment case eerily similar to the case Ortiz filed and lost.

WHAT THE JOB WAS SUPPOSED TO BE

A minor’s counsel is appointed for one reason: to give a child an independent voice in a custody case. Taxpayers often pay the fees these attorneys when the child’s parents cannot pay the minors counsel themselves.

Levy’s July 13 filing asked Johnny’s case to serve a different purpose entirely: her own defense in a fight that started long before and had nothing to do with the boy she was appointed to represent.

The court’s answer came back the same day. No.

The Vanguard again reached out to Levy for this story. As of publication, she has not responded.

Editor’s Note: It is the Vanguard’s policy to change the names of private individuals at the center of family law cases to protect their privacy. Public officials and court-appointed professionals acting in their official capacity are identified by name. Jacklyn Smith was named in this article based on her testimony in a child custody case and her witness declaration submitted in a civil harassment lawsuit brought by a controversial minors counsel.

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