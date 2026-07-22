Court Watch: Defense Says Single Mother Cannot Afford Court-Ordered Program after Falling Up to $800 Short Each Month

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

LOS ANGELES — During a probation modification hearing Monday at the Los Angeles County Airport Courthouse, the defense argued that a single mother of three has been unable to complete her remaining court-ordered requirements because she falls between $500 and $800 short on her monthly bills.

The accused was originally charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol under Vehicle Code Section 23152(a) and driving with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher under Vehicle Code Section 23152(b). Both counts included an allegation under Vehicle Code Section 23582 that the accused drove over the speed limit during the alleged DUI offense.

The DUI charges and related speeding allegations were dismissed Aug. 18, 2025, under Penal Code Section 1385. The accused pleaded no contest to misdemeanor wet reckless driving and received 12 months of summary probation.

As conditions of probation, the accused was ordered to complete a licensed DUI program, a Mothers Against Drunk Driving Victim Impact Program, a Street Racing Kills program and traffic school. The court also imposed a $150 fine, while the online case record currently lists an outstanding balance of $836.

Deputy Public Defender Kendall Park informed Commissioner Humberto Benitez that the accused had completed multiple probation requirements, including the MADD Victim Impact Program and traffic school. However, Park said the accused still had outstanding program requirements.

According to Park, financial difficulties interfered with the accused’s ability to complete those requirements. Park added that the accused is a single mother responsible for three children, is frequently short on her monthly bills and experienced domestic violence several years earlier.

The defense asked the court to give the accused more time to stabilize her financial situation before completing the remaining requirements.

Commissioner Benitez suggested that the accused could complete 10 hours of community service as an alternative to paying the outstanding balance. Park raised concerns that completing community service could create an additional scheduling conflict for the accused. However, Park said the defense would work with the accused to make the proposed arrangement manageable.

Commissioner Benitez set the case to reconvene Oct. 20, 2026, when the court will address the outstanding program requirement, conduct a fee evaluation and review the accused’s progress toward satisfying the terms of summary probation.

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