Court Watch: Self-Represented Accused Awaits Review of Video Evidence after Multiple Court Appearances

LOS ANGELES — A self-represented accused expressed frustration during a pretrial hearing Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court’s Airport Courthouse after appearing in court multiple times without being able to review key video evidence in the case. Prosecutors said the videos must be redacted before they can be viewed by the accused.

The accused is charged with one misdemeanor count of battery on a peace officer or emergency personnel and one misdemeanor count of trespassing after allegedly refusing to leave a property during an incident on June 25. The accused pleaded not guilty at an arraignment on June 29 and was later released on their own recognizance.

Deputy District Attorney Nicolas Marchese told the court that discovery includes five videos totaling about four hours. He explained that the videos cannot be reviewed until the required redactions are completed, or they can be provided to an investigator who can review them with the accused.

Representing themself, the accused repeatedly asked to review the videos as soon as possible. The accused told the court that this was the third hearing at which they still had not been able to view the evidence.

The accused also told the court that an officer involved in the incident sexually assaulted them and said the officer should be present in court. The court did not address the allegation during the hearing.

Marchese explained that he is currently in trial and will remain in trial for the rest of the week, making him unavailable to review the videos that day. Commissioner Humberto Benitez and court staff explained again that the videos could not be reviewed until the necessary redactions were completed.

During an off-the-record discussion, Marchese asked whether the accused would consider resolving the case through community service. The accused declined, stating that they did not batter the officer and again alleged that the officer had sexually assaulted them.

When the hearing resumed, Commissioner Benitez asked whether the accused would agree to waive the right to a speedy trial. The accused appeared confused about what a time waiver meant, and the commissioner explained that agreeing to the waiver would allow enough time for the discovery review to take place.

The accused ultimately agreed to waive time. The court scheduled the accused to review the videos on July 23 at 8:30 a.m. before returning to court later that morning for the next pretrial hearing.

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