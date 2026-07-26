Madison Police Chief Highlights Lack of Body Cameras in Viral Shooting Case

MADISON, Wis. — The Legal Defense Fund (LDF) is calling for a swift, transparent and independent investigation into the fatal police shooting of Corey Ruiz, a Black man killed by a Madison police officer on July 23, after cellphone video of the encounter circulated widely and renewed questions about police accountability and the department’s lack of body-worn cameras.

Madison police responded after receiving reports of a man allegedly looking through parked vehicles and stealing bicycles. Police said Ruiz injured, with a knife, a veteran officer responding to the call.

According to an ABC News report, officers fatally shot Ruiz after the encounter. All four officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending a state investigation. Ruiz’s family has vowed to seek justice for him and is backed by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who described the shooting as an unjustified “execution.”

Crump stated that “anytime there is excessive use of force, there should be accountability.” He further added that this level of response is always shocking. He also said it is good that there was footage of the incident because there is clear evidence available.

Though a bystander captured footage of the shooting, none of the officers involved were equipped with body-worn cameras. The cellphone video was widely shared online and has become a focal point in public scrutiny of the incident.

Ruiz’s mother expressed her grief, describing her son as an exceptional man who loved his daughter and his entire family. “He was my love. He loved his daughter; he loved his family. He did not deserve to be taken out like that. They took my baby from me,” Elsa Ruiz said, breaking down in tears. She said she never imagined she would be burying her son.

Madison Police Chief John Patterson cautioned Thursday that the video did not show the encounter from the officers’ perspective because Madison does not require police officers to wear body cameras.

Wisconsin’s Division of Criminal Investigation said it will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting. The agency said it will review the available evidence, including the cellphone footage, to determine what occurred during the altercation.

Jin Hee Lee, director of strategic initiatives at the Legal Defense Fund, issued the following statement in response:

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Corey Ruiz. Bystander video depicting acts of police violence has been an all-too-common part of daily life in America. A minor offense escalating to fatal police use of force has also been a tragic and avoidable occurrence during law enforcement interactions with residents. We cannot grow numb to this violence. It is not inevitable. Armed officers must do everything in their power to de-escalate situations rather than escalating to using fatal force.

“We call for a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation of this incident. We further stand in support of the residents of Madison, Wisconsin, who seek transparency and accountability from their local law enforcement.”

The Legal Defense Fund described the shooting as another example of the need for transparency and accountability in police use-of-force cases. The organization said incidents in which relatively minor allegations escalate into fatal encounters underscore the importance of de-escalation and independent oversight.

The Legal Defense Fund is a national civil rights legal organization whose mission is “using the power of law, narrative, research, and people; the Legal Defense Fund (LDF) defends the humanity and advances the rights of Black people in America.” The organization works on issues including voting rights, educational equity, criminal legal reform and equal justice, with the stated goal of advancing racial justice and eliminating racial discrimination and violence.

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