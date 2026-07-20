Yolo DUI Defendant Waives Speedy Trial after Interpreter Steps In

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Spanish-speaking man charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence offenses required an extended discussion with a court interpreter and a deputy public defender before accepting appointed counsel and waiving his right to a speedy trial during a hearing Tuesday in Yolo County Superior Court.

The accused faced two misdemeanor DUI-related charges stemming from an April 19, 2026, incident, along with sentencing enhancements alleging either a refusal to submit to chemical testing or an excessive blood alcohol concentration of more than 0.20%.

When the case was first called before Judge Danette Castillo Brown, the accused appeared without an attorney and was assisted by a certified Spanish-language interpreter throughout the hearing.

After being advised of his right to counsel and the court’s ability to appoint a public defender, the accused addressed Judge Castillo Brown directly, saying he would “like to take care of everything” and pay a fine that day.

Judge Castillo Brown acknowledged the request before again asking the accused whether he wanted the court to appoint counsel. As the interpreter explained the judge’s questions, the accused quietly asked in English, “Do I have to pay?”

Deputy Public Defender Simren Verma interjected, asking Judge Castillo Brown whether she could address the accused “as a friend of the court.” Verma then left counsel table and began a lengthy conversation with the accused and the interpreter.

After more than a minute of discussion among the three, Verma informed the court that the accused “would like the services of a Public Defender” and accepted her appointment to the case. Verma then entered a not guilty plea on the accused’s behalf.

Judge Castillo Brown then reminded the accused of his right to a speedy trial and asked whether he understood that he was waiving that right. The interpreter repeated the question in Spanish before slightly nodding, and the accused nodded in response while verbally answering. The court then heard, “Yes.”

The matter was set for a pretrial conference in six weeks. The accused was released on standard DUI conditions, including a prohibition on consuming alcohol or entering businesses whose primary purpose is the sale of alcohol.

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