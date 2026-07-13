Maryland Black Caucus Chair Defends Community Trust Act amid DOJ Lawsuit

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Legislative Black Caucus Chair Del. N. Scott Phillips defended the state’s Community Trust Act following the U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit challenging the law, saying the legislation was designed to strengthen public safety by fostering trust between immigrant communities and local law enforcement, according to a July 10 statement released by his office.

The federal lawsuit challenges the legality of the Community Trust Act, which was enacted by the Maryland General Assembly. While Phillips did not address the legal merits of the case, he said the dispute should be resolved through the judicial system and expressed confidence that the Maryland Attorney General’s Office will vigorously defend the law in court.

“As the sponsor of the Community Trust Act and as chair of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland, I believe it is important to reaffirm the principles that guided this legislation,” Phillips said in the statement.

Phillips said the legislation is rooted in the belief that effective policing depends on trust between residents and government institutions. According to his statement, communities become less safe when victims are reluctant to report crimes, witnesses avoid cooperating with investigators, or families hesitate to seek emergency assistance because they fear potential immigration consequences.

He argued that encouraging cooperation between immigrant communities and local officials ultimately benefits public safety for everyone.

The statement emphasized the role immigrant communities play throughout Maryland, describing immigrants as business owners, educators, health care workers, entrepreneurs, students, veterans, first responders, taxpayers and neighbors who contribute to the state’s economy and communities every day.

Phillips said those residents should be able to call 911, report domestic violence, cooperate as witnesses in criminal investigations and seek assistance from local law enforcement without fearing they will be treated unfairly because of their immigration status.

“As chair of the Legislative Black Caucus, I also recognize that the importance of trust between communities and government is not a new lesson,” Phillips said.

Drawing on the experiences of Black communities, Phillips argued that generations of African Americans have demonstrated the importance of legitimacy, fairness and public confidence in policing. He said those historical experiences should inform efforts to strengthen relationships between government agencies and every community that calls Maryland home.

According to Phillips, the Community Trust Act was never intended to prevent the federal government from enforcing immigration laws. Instead, he said the legislation establishes statewide standards governing the role of Maryland’s state and local agencies while recognizing that immigration enforcement remains primarily a federal responsibility.

He added that the General Assembly’s goal was to ensure local law enforcement agencies remain focused on protecting neighborhoods, preventing crime, supporting victims and maintaining public trust rather than assuming responsibilities assigned to federal immigration authorities.

Phillips also acknowledged that public officials and residents may disagree about immigration policy but said the nation’s legal system provides the appropriate process for resolving those disagreements.

“Reasonable people will disagree about public policy, and our constitutional system provides the appropriate forum to resolve those disagreements,” Phillips said. “That is precisely the role of our courts.”

Looking beyond the pending litigation, Phillips said his priorities remain unchanged regardless of the lawsuit’s outcome. He said he intends to continue supporting legislation that protects public safety while respecting constitutional principles, including due process and the rule of law.

He also said those efforts should affirm “the dignity and humanity of every person” living in Maryland.

Phillips concluded by describing the Community Trust Act as legislation that reflects Maryland’s longstanding values of balancing security with compassion and justice with opportunity. He said those principles have guided the state for years and will continue to shape his work as a member of the General Assembly.

The Department of Justice’s lawsuit marks the latest legal challenge involving state policies governing cooperation between local law enforcement agencies and federal immigration authorities. The case is expected to determine whether Maryland’s Community Trust Act is consistent with federal law and constitutional requirements.

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