Menlo Park Initiative Could Block Affordable Housing and Force Taxpayers to Fund Endless Litigation

MENLO PARK, Calif. — A proposed Menlo Park ballot measure that supporters have labeled an anti-housing initiative is setting up a high-stakes battle over the future of affordable housing, downtown redevelopment and local land use, with housing advocates warning the measure would effectively eliminate the city’s best opportunity to build affordable homes near transit while exposing taxpayers to potentially years of costly litigation.

The initiative would block the city’s plan to redevelop downtown surface parking lots with affordable housing built above new parking structures, require citywide voter approval for future changes to downtown parking lots and restrict the city’s ability to lease, sell or redevelop publicly owned downtown parking properties.

Housing advocates argue the measure goes far beyond protecting parking and instead targets the only realistic site identified in Menlo Park’s Housing Element for deeply affordable housing within walking distance of Caltrain, employment centers and one of California’s highest-performing public school districts.

Karen Grove, a leader with Menlo Together, said the city’s effort to build affordable housing on downtown parking lots emerged only after multiple revisions to its Housing Element.

“We have a very strong housing element,” Grove said. “It was rejected twice. It was approved only after we put in this program to build affordable homes on our surface parking lots downtown with a firm commitment and timeline.”

She said that once the proposal became real, organized opposition mobilized.

“So once that came to be a real thing, the feasibility study was done, the RFQ was up for a vote to be issued. Then the opposition woke up and they came out in droves very angry and they got that vote delayed,” Grove said. “Then the vote did pass because we brought our people out in droves so it was neutralized.”

According to Grove, opponents subsequently filed litigation against the city and qualified the initiative for the ballot.

“We are not calling this the parking preservation ordinance or whatever,” she said. “We’re calling it the anti-housing ordinance. And that’s how we’re going to defeat it, we hope.”

Supporters of the city’s redevelopment plan argue Menlo Park’s extraordinary housing costs have made it increasingly difficult for teachers, caregivers, firefighters, emergency responders, city employees and retail workers to live in the community they serve.

They also contend the proposal would replace aging surface parking lots with modern parking garages while improving bicycle and pedestrian access and constructing affordable homes above the new facilities.

The initiative would also require elections before future changes affecting downtown parking lots and could interfere with the city’s authority to manage or redevelop publicly owned land.

Housing advocates further argue the measure contains an unusual legal provision that could force taxpayers to finance litigation even if the city determines portions of the initiative conflict with state law.

Grove described that provision as particularly troubling.

“If they do, the city in their best interests would say, ‘Oh, whoops, we’ll take it off the books.’ You’re right,” she said, referring to a possible state legal challenge. “But if they do that, then the proponents can step in and hire an attorney and defend the measure and send the city the bills.”

She added that the litigation could continue indefinitely.

“It’s bananas,” Grove said.

Evelyn Stivers, executive director of the Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County, said the initiative represents far more than a debate over parking.

“The city went three rounds of looking for sites that were available in the next five years, that were transit oriented, that had access to services and other things,” Stivers said. “And the parking lots kept coming up as the only viable option for deeply affordable homes that are close to services and transit.”

She said that is why advocates have framed the proposal as an anti-housing measure.

“So that’s why we’re calling it the anti-housing measure,” Stivers said.

According to Stivers, the downtown parking lots occupy one of the city’s most valuable locations for affordable housing because they are publicly owned and lie within walking distance of Caltrain, jobs and services.

“So it really is the city’s best shot of building affordable housing,” she said.

Grove added that the issue is also one of educational equity.

“Not just any old affordable housing anywhere, but in the highest opportunity area of Menlo Park,” she said.

Stivers said much of Menlo Park’s historic affordable housing has been concentrated in the Belle Haven neighborhood, where students attend a different school district than children living in the downtown area.

She said relocating affordable housing opportunities downtown would provide access to higher-performing schools while reducing longstanding inequities.

Grove said disparities extend well beyond education.

“I mean, pick a thing and there are huge disparities,” she said. “COVID rates, air quality, tree cover, heat, access to recreation spaces, all of it. So there’s a reason it should go downtown.”

Supporters also argue the initiative could affect far more than housing construction.

During an interview discussing the measure, Grove pointed to language she believes could require voter approval for even relatively modest changes to city-owned parking lots.

She cited the installation of bike racks or changes made while resurfacing parking lots as examples of projects that could become subject to elections if opponents argued they reduced parking convenience.

Stivers similarly described the initiative as creating numerous legal conflicts.

“There’s all kinds of crazy contradictions,” she said.

The campaign also reflects a broader struggle occurring throughout California as cities attempt to comply with increasingly aggressive state housing mandates while facing local resistance to new development.

The Housing Leadership Council was established in 1999 to expand affordable housing opportunities throughout San Mateo County, which Stivers said continues to lag neighboring counties in affordable housing production.

“So even adjusting for population, San Mateo County has less affordable housing than San Francisco, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, Santa Clara County,” Stivers said. “Even Marin County has more affordable homes per person than we do. So that meant if you had a kid … that had a disability that wants to live independently … they have to live in Alameda County.”

She said the organization has focused both on changing state housing policies and building local political support for affordable housing developments.

“We wanted to build a constituency that would support housing and would show up for housing,” Stivers said.

Despite endorsements from many local elected officials and planning commissioners opposing the initiative, Grove acknowledged the campaign faces significant political challenges because opponents have successfully framed the proposal as protecting downtown.

“I think it’s a small group that is opposing, but they have banners hanging all over downtown,” Grove said. “They’re really framing it in a compelling way that if you love downtown Menlo Park … you want to save downtown Menlo Park.”

She said the campaign has become a battle between public perception and available evidence.

“The conventional wisdom is there isn’t enough parking downtown. Data shows that there is,” Grove said. “So we’re fighting people’s perceptions.”

Stivers argued that adding residents downtown would strengthen local businesses rather than weaken them.

“People downtown is good for downtown,” she said.

She also suggested much of the opposition reflects resistance to change rather than evidence-based planning.

“There’s a little bit of the fear of new development downtown is not based in evidence,” Stivers said.

Instead, she believes the strongest argument for affordable housing centers on community.

“I think the good news is what people are really compassionate about is their neighbors,” Stivers said. “Most people know somebody who either lived in Menlo Park and had got displaced or works in Menlo Park and has to commute from really far.”

She said the campaign is ultimately about preserving a sense of belonging.

“It’s the sense of belonging that I think is our strongest argument,” Stivers said. “The future residents of that affordable housing are just neighbors and friends that we haven’t met yet.”

Grove expressed confidence that support for affordable housing has continued to grow despite the visibility of the opposition campaign.

“That group of people that started finding the people who support homes in Menlo Park has grown and grown and grown and grown and grown,” Grove said. “We exist and we’re energized and we love each other and we’re going to defeat this thing.”

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