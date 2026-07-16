US Starts Gender Affirming Care for Military

Pete Hegseth wants to know your testosterone level. Every service member over 30. Mandatory screening. “Voluntary” treatment if you’re low. He announced it himself. Branded it. “High-T Department of War.” That’s not a policy name. That’s a worldview.

Here’s the math. Only 5.6% of men aged 30 to 79 have actual clinical testosterone deficiency. The military is going to screen 100% of them for a condition that affects less than 6%. That’s not medicine. That’s a dragnet.

And here’s the blade. The same administration that banned gender-affirming hormone therapy for trans service members is now providing hormone therapy to cisgender men. Same hormones. Same mechanism. Same medical intervention. When trans people take hormones, it’s “dangerous” and “experimental” and “disqualifying.” When cis men take hormones, it’s “optimization” and “lethality.” The difference isn’t medical. It’s ideological. It was never about the medicine. It was always about who gets to be gender-affirmed by the state.

Testosterone naturally declines with age. This is normal. It’s not a disease. Hegseth acknowledges this, then calls it a deficiency requiring treatment anyway. Aging is now a medical condition in the military. And the diagnosis is sloppy. Real clinical diagnosis requires multiple morning blood draws plus documented symptoms. Testosterone fluctuates by time of day, stress, sleep, and individual variation. One annual test is medically meaningless. The military won’t do proper diagnosis. They’ll test once, flag “low,” and prescribe. And “normal” is a range. The threshold for deficiency can be manipulated. Move it low enough, and everyone’s deficient. The definition will serve the ideology, not the science.

Then there’s what the hormones actually do to you: Increased cardiovascular events. Heart attacks. Strokes. Blood clots. Exacerbated sleep apnea. Prostate concerns. Liver toxicity. Mood instability. Aggression. Impulsivity. Testicular atrophy. Infertility. And lifetime dependency, because exogenous testosterone shuts down your natural production. Once you start, stopping causes withdrawal, severe depression, and potentially permanent inability to produce testosterone on your own ever again. The military is creating a dependent population that can’t stop without medical consequences.

“Voluntary” isn’t voluntary in the military. The chain of command creates implicit coercion. When your commander says you should get tested and treatment is available, the pressure is real. Refusal will be seen as weakness under Hegseth’s “male standard” fitness requirements. Service members will take TRT to protect their careers. And they won’t have a choice about who knows. “Low T” will become a career killer. Commanders will see the data. Promotions, assignments, evaluations will be affected. Medical privacy erodes further. The stigma will persist long after the policy changes. The choice is illusory.

And consider what happens when you add exogenous hormones to a population with access to weapons. Elevated testosterone is associated with impulsivity, aggression, and mood instability. The military already has problems with violence, domestic abuse, and suicide. The military isn’t structured to monitor psychological side effects in real time. One violent incident traced to military-prescribed TRT creates catastrophic liability.

Women get screwed twice. Hegseth already requires everyone to meet a “male standard” for fitness. Now he’s offering men testosterone to help them meet it. Women can’t take equivalent doses without violating the gender norms this administration enforces. The system advantages men biologically while claiming the standard is “equal.” The screening targets male service members specifically. Hegseth has argued women don’t belong in combat roles. This policy reinforces that vision. The military is for high-T men. Women need not apply.

Trans service members are erased from the policy entirely. Given the administration’s stance on trans military service, this becomes another tool to exclude, punish, or force out. Trans men taking testosterone: banned. Cis men taking testosterone: optimized. The message is clear. Your identity is disqualifying, but his deficiency is treatable.

Hegseth says it himself. “Leading edge of lethality.” “Optimizing performance.” This isn’t treating disease. It’s bioenhancement dressed as healthcare. The ethical line between treating deficiency and enhancing capability is deliberately blurred. And the slippery slope has no bottom. If testosterone for lethality, why not stimulants? Why not cognitive enhancers? Why not experimental compounds? The logic of “optimizing the warfighter” has no natural stopping point. This is the beginning of military bioenhancement.

They’re also treating symptoms, not causes. If soldiers have low testosterone, why? Sleep deprivation? Chronic stress? Poor nutrition? PTSD? Instead of addressing the causes, the military is prescribing a hormone. A soldier with low T from PTSD doesn’t need testosterone. They need treatment for trauma. The policy covers up systemic failures with a prescription.

Follow the money. The FDA expanded TRT access in April. Now the military is screening every soldier over 30. Who benefits? Testosterone manufacturers. A captive market of over a million potential patients. The cost includes screening, treatment, monitoring, follow-up, and side effect management. TRICARE wasn’t built for this. The pharmaceutical cost alone could hit billions.

And when soldiers leave the service dependent on TRT or suffering its long-term consequences, the VA gets the bill. A generation of veterans with hormone-related health problems. The VA is already overwhelmed. The military creates the patients. The VA treats them. The taxpayer pays. The legal liability is enormous. If a service member on military-prescribed TRT has a heart attack, develops a clot, or commits violence, who’s liable? The military mandated the screening and provided the treatment. This opens massive legal exposure.

There’s a pattern here. Hegseth eliminated the influenza vaccine requirement. A flu outbreak followed at Lackland AFB. The pattern is consistent. Reject evidence-based medicine, embrace unproven interventions. Ideology over science. Every time. No other military does this. No ally is screening soldiers for testosterone and offering “optimization.” That should tell us something.

The ideology is the point. Trump’s “highest testosterone levels ever seen.” Hegseth’s “High-T Department of War.” The “male standard.” This isn’t healthcare policy. It’s a worldview that equates masculinity with testosterone, testosterone with strength, and strength with worth. And that worldview is now military policy. It attracts the wrong people. Those who want “High-T” may be exactly who you don’t want armed. It drives away the right ones. Soldiers who want to serve may not want hormonal “optimization” by the state.

A military that prescribes hormones for lethality while ignoring the causes of deficiency isn’t optimizing warriors. It’s experimenting on them. The same government that bans gender-affirming care for trans soldiers now mandates gender-affirming care for cis soldiers. Same hormones. Same therapy. Different ideology. The experiment will go wrong. The only question is how many soldiers pay the price before someone with the power to care actually does.

The system protects its ideology. The system always protects its ideology. Until the bodies can’t be ignored.

Categories:

Tags: