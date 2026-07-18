Letter: The Existence of Any Minimum Wage is ‘Violence’

by Alan C. Miller

Not really. But since we’ve been told that paying someone less than the legally mandated minimum wage is “violence” . . . not unfair . . . not exploitative, but violence, then let’s look at economic arguments in that context. It’s one hell of a rhetorical escalation, but it’s worth taking seriously for a moment, because it raises an obvious question: if economic coercion counts as violence, shouldn’t we apply that standard consistently across all economic arguments?

Minimum wage laws don’t arise through voluntary agreement. They’re imposed by government. Employers are told what they may pay. Workers are told what they may accept. Two consenting adults might agree that a particular wage benefits both of them, but if that wage falls below the statutory minimum, the agreement is illegal. The state plants itself on the staircase, disconnects the escalator, locks the service elevator, pulls half the rungs off the ladder, and announces that nobody climbs unless they start on the fourth floor.

That’s not an unintended consequence. It’s the whole point.

Supporters argue the minimum wage protects vulnerable workers from exploitation. But the law also stops people from selling their labor at a price they’re willing to accept. The teenager looking for a first job. The retiree who wants some supplemental income. The recent immigrant trying to get a foothold. The person whose skills just don’t command the legal minimum yet. Each of them is told that the government knows the value of their labor better than they do, as if some Department of Staircases inspected every ladder in the country and decided the bottom rung was unsafe, so it removed it.

If no employer will hire them at the mandated wage, they don’t get a job. Also not a bug. Also the point.

Money, for all the mystical power political rhetoric likes to assign it, is really just a way of keeping score across an enormous, ongoing network of voluntary trades between people. One person has something another person wants; they trade. Do that a few billion times and you get an economy. Every regulation touches some of those trades. Sometimes there’s a good reason for regulation. But every intervention bends the rails somewhere. Stop the elevator on only certain floors, and someone has to pay to maintain the floors it skips. Slow the escalator for one group, and another group waits longer at the landing. Lift one side of the ladder, and some other rung drops. No economic elevator rises just because a legislature pushed the “up” button. Every distortion needs another adjustment, another subsidy, another fix for the last fix, until eventually you’ve built an entire Ministry of Vertical Transportation just to explain why the stairs don’t reach the second floor anymore.

When businesses respond by hiring fewer entry-level workers, cutting hours, investing in automation, or simply not expanding, that gets written up as greed. Rarely mentioned: this is exactly what you’d expect when the price of labor goes up by law. Every regulation changes incentives. Every price floor changes behavior. Labor markets aren’t magically exempt. Raise the first step high enough, and fewer people make it onto the staircase. Declare that every elevator now starts on the tenth floor, and the lobby gets pretty quiet.

Not an accident. The point.

The claim that paying less than a government-approved wage is “violence” rests on the idea that economic hardship can itself be coercive. Okay, but if we’re expanding “violence” to cover economic coercion, then stopping someone from taking a job they want deserves scrutiny too. So does denying a small business owner the ability to negotiate with a willing employee. So does closing off opportunities that would otherwise exist. If refusing to press the “up” button counts as violence, welding the doors shut probably deserves at least a mention.

Somehow, that kind never qualifies.

The jobs that never get created are invisible. The businesses that never open don’t make headlines. The teenager who never gets a first shot can’t point to the career that might have happened. These losses are diffuse and easy to wave away, because they never show up in a column labeled “jobs that never existed.” Nobody writes the moving profile of the ladder that got taken away before anyone climbed it. Nobody cuts a ribbon for the escalator that was never built. The empty elevator shaft doesn’t make the evening news.

That, too, is the point.

The real issue here isn’t really the minimum wage. It’s the growing habit of turning ordinary policy disagreements into moral absolutes. Once an economic dispute becomes a question of violence, there’s not much room left for evidence, tradeoffs, or people simply seeing things differently. Anyone who disagrees stops being “an advocate for a different economic approach” and becomes a defender of harm. It’s an efficient rhetorical shortcut: push one button and your opponent rides straight from “wrong” to “morally monstrous,” skipping the inconvenience of actually working through the evidence.

Effective. And, again, the point.

If persuasion were really the goal, there’d be room to argue the costs and benefits of minimum wage laws on the merits. Instead, the language turns disagreement into a moral failing. The question stops being whether the policy works and becomes why anyone would defend “violence.”

And once you’ve accepted that vocabulary, why stop there? If not hiring someone is violence, maybe not installing enough escalators is structural oppression. Maybe a broken elevator is late capitalism. A loose handrail, an equity issue. Somebody will eventually convene a task force to study the disproportionate impact of spiral staircases. There will be recommendations. Consultants. A staircase equity audit. Matching tote bags.

Once the debate gets framed that way, the conclusion was written before the argument started. You end up carried straight to the top floor without ever noticing who was running the elevator, skipping every landing where evidence and ordinary disagreement usually get off. The whole thing is built so there’s only one direction of travel.

Which is not a bug either.

It’s the point. And like a lot of fashionable policy elevators, this one only has an “Up” button painted on the wall. The machinery underneath has been quietly pulling out the stairs the whole time.

One hopes the elevator itself hasn’t been filled with anvils on the top floor, courtesy of the ACME Anvil Company. One hopes the extra weight isn’t over-stressing the cable right now. One hopes it doesn’t send the whole thing plunging to the bottom floor, everyone screaming briefly on the way down, before it hits the ground and takes the entire economy with it.

Because the anvils were shaped like bugs.

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