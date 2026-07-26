Op-ed | A CHILD’S ATTORNEY IS OFF THE CASE. OUR REPORTING MATTERED.

A minor’s counsel’s removal from one case is not a fix for California family court. It’s proof of why reporting on these cases still matters.

Op-Ed By Susan Bassi

A judge removed a minor’s counsel from a young boy’s parents’ custody case this week. The order landed one day before my 62nd birthday. After a decade leading the only investigative team in the country covering California’s family courts, this case reminds us why our reporting matters.

A DECADE INSIDE FAMILY COURT

For the past decade, our team has covered domestic violence, child abuse allegations, community property fights, custody evaluators, minor’s counsel, supervised visitation, private judging, and what all of it does to the families who land in our modern family courts.

Most of our work went unpaid. We leaned on volunteer editors, citizen journalists and attorney sources to get it done.

Before the 2020 pandemic, cop watchers and First Amendment auditors showed us the importance of picking up a camera and posting our work on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, because no traditional media outlet would touch our beat.

Davis Vanguard publisher David Greenwald gave our work a platform nobody else offered, the way McClure’s Magazine once gave Ida Tarbell a platform to take on Standard Oil, before women could even vote.

The @SusanBassi YouTube channel has grown to more than 83,000 followers, with videos totaling millions of views.

In 2017, a membership in Investigative Reporters and Editors, IRE, allowed training alongside reporters I had admired for years. Reporters from 60 Minutes, ABC, NBC, NPR, Reuters, ProPublica, The New York Times and Washington Post. That training sharpened our public records and media requests. Master classes taught us how to interview people who had survived abuse without retraumatizing them.

However, none of that training prepared us for what we would witness over a decade reporting on California’s family courts.

Investigative reporters Tom Peele (left) and Susan Bassi (right), IRE, 2017. Photo by Stephen James.

In family law courtrooms, we were often treated the way self-represented litigants were treated. Attorneys sneered at our presence and called our work harassing. Family court judges glared and denied our media requests. Some retaliated. A few gave us interviews.

Divorce attorneys filed harassment lawsuits against us, never defamation. If our reporting had been false, defamation is the case they would have brought. They never did.

An independent journalist is often treated the way a self-represented parent is treated by lawyers and judges in family court.

THE COST OF REPORTING

The same year I joined IRE, First Amendment Coalition attorney Peter Scheer told a room of local journalists: if you are working as a journalist, and aren’t getting arrested, you aren’t doing your job.

If you are working as a journalist, and aren’t getting arrested, you aren’t doing your job.— Peter Scheer, First Amendment Coalition, 2017

A few months later, a Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputy broke my finger, the first bone ever broken in my body. He seized and searched my phone without a warrant, inside a family court records room. A public space where I had every right to be. The police officer faced no public discipline. I was the one who got arrested.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen spent six years and dozens of hearings prosecuting me for recording the deputy who had violently attacked me. Rosen’s office argued my “crime” was violating a local court rule and obstructing an officer who had just broken my finger.

Prosecutors called me a “self-proclaimed journalist” in open court so often it started to feel like a title. A superior court judge approved a subpoena for every Google account I had used going back to 2010, seven years before the case was even filed.

My own criminal defense attorney told me plainly that the case was “political”.

IRE meetings and reporting activity of Susan Bassi. Photos by Stephen James

During that same stretch, Judge James Towery told the state bar I was “dangerous on multiple levels,” after the bar released his pre-employment records, his Social Security number and his home address, in response to a public records request we had filed.

While Towery was calling me dangerous, we were reporting on his handling of domestic violence cases and his record of appointing minor’s counsel.

Before Towery left the bench, he got himself assigned to my own divorce case, where I was sanctioned nearly a million dollars. Another cost of reporting on family court.

We were never as good at monetizing journalism as Facebook, Craigslist or Google. Nobody handed us an algorithm. We kept going anyway, because nobody else in the country was going to cover what needed to be reported.

THE WORST OF WHAT WE FOUND

Of everything we reported on in family court, minor’s counsel is the most troubling. These attorneys are paid to represent a child’s “best interest”. A standard not clearly defined, and invoked far more often than legally justified.

For a decade we watched minor’s counsel label parents “abusive,” “alienating,” or simply “crazy”. We saw family courtrooms look more like the movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, than a court of law.

We witnessed divorce attorneys malign, degrade and humiliate parents in open court, and get paid to do it, sometimes with taxpayer dollars.

Artwork by a domestic violence survivor, expressing how minor’s counsel Nicole Ford failed her own client and her young son.

Attorneys who have represented children as minor’s counsel in cases we have covered include Brad Baugh, Emily Robinson, Jessica Huey, Kathy Schlepphorst, Julie Levy, Nicole Ford, Morris Bisted, Laura Dunst, Arthur Lin, BJ Fadem, Brian Baron, Keith Dolnick and Heather Allan.

We have watched them act not just unethically, but abusively, in pursuit of personal profit and power.

While the names of attorneys acting as minors counsel change from county to county, the conduct and impact on children is alarmingly similar.

Minor’s counsel are appointed to represent a child’s “best interest,” then handed the power and the protection of the court, with none of the accountability.

JULIE LEVY AND JOHNNY

We spent a year reporting on Julie Levy, a Sonoma County attorney who works as minor’s counsel and trains other attorneys statewide to seek those same appointments.

Levy was appointed to represent Johnny, a 9-year-old, after he watched his mother strangled by her boyfriend. Levy’s own record shows she understood little about domestic violence or child abuse but cashed her public paycheck anyway.

In a separate case, Levy represented a boy with autism whose mother, a special education teacher, was representing herself in court because she could not afford a lawyer of her own. Levy sought payment from the boy’s special needs trust and called it in his best interest. A family court judge approved the payment.

Artwork by a survivor of domestic violence created of Julie Levy following our reporting.

Levy never responded to requests for comment. She called our reporting “hit pieces.”

A year after we began reporting on Levy, she sued one of our volunteer court watchers and citizen journalists, arguing that showing up to public hearings and photographing her once outside a courthouse amounted to stalking and harassment.

Then Levy asked a judge to make taxpayers pay for her personal harassment lawsuit.

On July 13, the same day this newsroom published its investigation into her handling of Johnny’s case, a judge said no. Taxpayers would not fund Julie Levy’s personal grievances and litigation.

This week, the same court removed her as Johnny’s attorney.

Johnny will grow up having survived watching his mother be strangled by a violent man who lived in his home, and having survived a lawyer, a family court once called his advocate.

Survivors keep telling us the same thing: the lawyer the court sent to protect their child did more harm than the abuser they had already escaped.

For years it felt like our reporting had no impact. A few judges resigned following our reporting, but no arrests or indictments were ever attached to our work.

Parents with no criminal record and no documented mental health history keep losing custody of their children. Judges keep appointing minor’s counsel and therapists who do more harm than good when it comes to kids and their parents.

But every so often, someone tells us the reporting informed them. Taught them something. Helped them survive.

If attorneys like DA Jeff Rosen, Nicole Ford or Julie Levy continue to use police and the courts as their effort to silence our reporting, it means we must be doing something right.

One attorney losing one case is not reform. It is proof that someone still has to watch what happens inside family court.

Julie Levy is off Johnny’s case now. That is not a fix for the thousands of other children still assigned a minor’s counsel.

It is proof of why this reporting matters. If ten years of this work moves even one attorney like Julie Levy further from a child’s life, then that is a pretty good birthday present.

Editor’s note: Susan Bassi is an independent investigative journalist who leads Vanguard’s investigative reporting team and publishes videos related to that reporting on social media. Views expressed here are her own.

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