NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A series of court-ordered restitution, penalty assessments and mandatory fees imposed Thursday at the Newport Beach Harbor Justice Center highlighted how financial penalties tied to misdemeanor cases can create significant burdens for accused individuals with limited financial resources.

The court proceeding was an arraignment for a criminal and traffic matter involving a misdemeanor vandalism charge. The offense, committed May 24, involved less than $400 in damage and was classified as a misdemeanor under California Penal Code Section 594, according to California law.

The statute allows the court to impose a sentence for damaging or defacing property, including up to one year in county jail and fines of up to $1,000. Prior vandalism convictions increase the amount of the fine, raising the total possible payment to $5,000.

The accumulation of restitution payments can present challenges for those accused, especially individuals experiencing financial difficulties. The continuous addition of punitive fines as part of a sentence can burden both the accused and the probation departments responsible for administering restitution payments.

Count 1 for driving under the influence and Count 2 for driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher under California Vehicle Code Section 23152 were dismissed by the court. The dismissal of those charges by the District Attorney’s Office allowed the accused to receive a terminal disposition with no probation.

Dismissing Counts 1 and 2 prevented the accused from serving the three years of informal, unsupervised probation that typically accompany convictions for driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher.

The accused appeared out of custody with the assistance of an interpreter and was ordered to pay mandatory fines and fees totaling $390, plus penalty assessments, for the two charges dismissed by the court. Judge Susan M. Lee ordered booking credits to be applied to the balance.

An additional $390, plus penalty assessments in mandatory fines and fees, was imposed by Judge Lee but stayed because the accused had already been fined for the previous two charges.

Judge Lee informed the accused that, in addition to the misdemeanor vandalism charge, there was a separate violation for speeding without a valid license on Jan. 20 that would include additional civil assessment penalties.

According to California law, restitution-related penalties can accumulate and place a financial burden on individuals, increasing the likelihood of recidivism when they are unable to pay court-ordered fees and are later found in violation of probation. The law also provides alternatives to financial restitution, including community service or enrollment in court-ordered programs in place of certain fees.

Based on the record, Judge Lee suspended the accused’s driver’s license for one year and ordered attendance at a Speed Racing Kills class as part of the court-ordered conditions. The accused was also instructed to complete an alcohol deterrence program, a youthful driving and alcohol deterrence class, and one Mothers Against Drunk Driving program.

The court ordered the accused to return Jan. 25, 2027, at 8:30 a.m. in Department 4. At that hearing, he must provide proof that he has attended one MADD program.

Additionally, the accused must demonstrate Jan. 25 that he has attended and registered for his remaining court-ordered conditions before the Sept. 23 deadline. The court also imposed a restitution fee, with the amount to be determined by collections based on the victim impact statement submitted to the court.

A civil assessment fee was also included as a mandatory financial obligation. Judge Lee offered to reduce it to $15, plus penalty assessments, after the balance is addressed.

In Forbes, restitution is described as a “second sentence” that can hinder the financial stability of individuals rather than serving as a restorative measure for victims. The publication states that although victims are promised compensation, many accused individuals are unable to meet those financial obligations when substantial fees are imposed because “repayment is unrealistic” when restitution is used as a punitive measure.

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