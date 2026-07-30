Newsom Accuses Feds of Weaponizing Immigration Enforcement for Political Ends

photo by David Greenwald

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that newly-released federal court documents, including sworn deposition testimony and internal text messages from Homeland Security personnel, support his longstanding claim that a 2025 immigration enforcement operation outside one of his political rallies was driven by politics rather than legitimate public safety concerns.

The documents, filed as exhibits in ongoing federal litigation challenging Southern California immigration enforcement operations, include testimony from a Homeland Security Investigations special agent who described the operation outside Newsom’s event as lacking a legitimate operational purpose and appearing to be “purely political.” The case, Pedro Vasquez Perdomo et al. v. Markwayne Mullin et al., remains pending in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

On Aug. 14, 2025, U.S. Border Patrol agents conducted an immigration enforcement operation outside Newsom’s Election Rigging Response Act rally in Little Tokyo, detaining “at least one person,” according to NBC Los Angeles.

The enforcement action drew immediate criticism from Newsom, who argued at the time that federal immigration authorities had intentionally targeted his political event at the direction of the Trump administration.

Nearly a year later, internal communications and sworn deposition testimony produced during discovery have become public, providing new details about how some federal agents viewed the operation.

“[Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents] marched to a Democratic governor’s press conference,” one Homeland Security Investigations agent said during a deposition, according to the Governor’s Office. “It seemed to be purely political. It did not seem like there was a good operational basis to be doing that.”

In the same deposition, the agent testified that the Aug. 14 raid was one of the “straws that broke the camel’s back” after confirming a text message in which he expressed hope that he would “be replaced soon.”

“I mean, the Home Depot was like being put in a position to potentially violate a Temporary Restraining Order,” the agent testified. “Then [the raid] was just, I thought, ridiculous.”

According to the deposition, the agent had previously voiced concerns about immigration operations conducted at Home Depot parking lots, where he believed agents risked detaining individuals who were not the intended targets of enforcement actions. He testified that the operations became “less and less targeted” over time and expressed concern that agents increasingly pursued people who fled after seeing law enforcement rather than focusing exclusively on individuals identified in advance.

The deposition also contrasts the agent’s prior experience as a Border Patrol agent near the U.S.-Mexico border with the 2025 urban enforcement operations in Los Angeles. The agent testified that traditional Border Patrol operations generally occurred close to the border in controlled environments, while the Los Angeles operations involved densely populated urban areas where distinguishing targeted individuals from bystanders was more difficult.

In several text messages cited by the Governor’s Office, agents referred to the operation as “purely political.” Another exchange indicates agents were pulled away from enforcement activity at a Home Depot and a nearby car wash to “run this stunt,” referring to the raid outside Newsom’s event.

“We were told to assist with targeted enforcement,” one message from an agent reads. “That is not target[ed] enforcement. That was just a political agenda.”

According to the Governor’s Office, the court filings contradict the Trump administration’s repeated assertions that immigration enforcement operations were focused on removing dangerous criminals.

“The evidence tells a different story,” the Governor’s Office said. “Their strategy has become one of dangerous quotas over public safety and headlines over results.”

The Governor’s Office said the documents also describe what it characterized as the broader consequences of the administration’s immigration enforcement strategy, arguing that current practices have resulted in wrongful detentions, family separations, wrongful deportations and economic harm to California businesses.

In addition to messages concerning the political nature of the Aug. 14 operation, the court documents include what the Governor’s Office described as “deeply offensive racist remarks exchanged by some agents,” including slurs directed at Latinos and immigrants.

“The same records depict an enforcement strategy driven by politics, indiscriminate sweeps and a dehumanizing attitude toward the people caught in them,” the statement said.

Newsom said the newly-released documents demonstrate an abuse of federal authority and accused the Trump administration of diverting immigration enforcement resources to advance political objectives rather than public safety.

“The federal government should never be used as a weapon against political opponents or their families,” Newsom said, according to the Governor’s Office. “This is an abuse of power, and every American, regardless of party, should be deeply concerned.”

The announcement notes that Newsom has previously accused the Trump administration of politically targeting him, including by seeking records from the Department of Justice related to federal investigations involving the governor and members of his family.

The text messages and deposition testimony became public after they were filed as exhibits in the ongoing federal lawsuit challenging the legality of the 2025 immigration enforcement operations. The litigation remains pending, and the allegations reflected in the filings have not yet been adjudicated by the court.

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