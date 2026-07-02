OC Judge Rules DA Spitzer Violated Racial Justice Act on Chilean Remarks

DA Todd Spitzer

By Vanguard Staff

SANTA ANA, Calif. — An Orange County Superior Court judge’s finding that Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer violated California’s Racial Justice Act by using a criminal defendant’s Chilean nationality in public statements is raising important questions about how the landmark law applies to prosecutors’ public messaging, the role of implicit bias outside the courtroom and the remedies available when courts determine a violation has occurred.

The ruling stems from the prosecution of Jorge Danilo Navarretecorvalan, a Chilean national charged with residential burglary and related offenses. After months of briefing and a multi-week evidentiary hearing, Orange County Superior Court Judge Michael Cassidy concluded that portions of Spitzer’s public comments about the case violated Penal Code Section 745, California’s Racial Justice Act, because they invoked what defense experts described as the “Latino threat narrative” by linking the defendant’s nationality to broader fears about foreign criminal organizations.

The court later imposed a remedy barring prosecutors from seeking an upper-term sentence based on aggravating circumstances connected to the conduct found to violate the statute.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office has since sought reconsideration of the ruling and filed multiple writ petitions challenging both the violation finding and the remedy, arguing the trial court improperly applied the Racial Justice Act, infringed on prosecutorial discretion and burdened the elected district attorney’s First Amendment rights.

The Fourth District Court of Appeal has thus far declined to intervene before sentencing, leaving the trial court’s orders in place while preserving the prosecution’s opportunity to seek appellate review after final judgment.

For Deputy Public Defender Rose Angulo, who litigated the Racial Justice Act motion on behalf of Navarretecorvalan, the decision represents far more than a favorable ruling in a single burglary case.

“The Navaretti Carvalho case involved a client from Chile, Chilean National, who is charged with burglary,” Angulo said in an interview with the Vanguard. “So for the last few years, Todd Spitzer has in his words, been sounding the alarm about the inclusion of Chile in the ESTA visa program.”

According to Angulo, Spitzer had spent years publicly criticizing Chile’s participation in the Electronic System for Travel Authorization visa waiver program, arguing that Chilean burglary crews were exploiting the system to commit crimes in the United States.

“And so for the last number of years, Todd Spitzer has been sending his own deputies to Washington DC, has been appearing on news stations to advocate for Chile being removed,” Angulo said. “He claims that they have these burglary rings that come to the US.”

She said that campaign became intertwined with her client’s criminal prosecution almost immediately after his arrest.

“Todd Spitzer took that opportunity to basically do a press release saying, ‘Look, told you so. Here’s two Chilean burglars,'” Angulo said.

According to Angulo, the problem was not that Spitzer advocated changes to immigration policy but that he publicly characterized Navarretecorvalan in a manner unsupported by the evidence.

“My client has no prior criminal record,” she said. “They didn’t have any evidence tying him to any sort of criminal ring. In fact, he was very amateurish. He was a lookout and got caught. (He was) just a dumb criminal, not sophisticated.”

Nevertheless, she said, “Todd Spitzer did this press release in which he made statements implying that my client was part of a sophisticated international crime syndicate and that Chile was basically now a direct pipeline through which they shuttle super scary criminals to stalk and terrorize Americans in their homes.”

The defense’s original Racial Justice Act motion similarly argued that Spitzer repeatedly highlighted the defendant’s Chilean nationality and visa status in ways that portrayed him as an outsider and reinforced longstanding stereotypes regarding Latino immigrants and foreign nationals.

The motion alleged that the district attorney’s media campaign “create[d] a narrative that mischaracterizes the known facts about Mr. Navarretecorvalan, but perfectly aligns with longstanding negative stereotypes of Latinos generally, and foreigners in particular.”

Angulo believes the dissemination of those statements through local media significantly magnified their impact.

“The way that Spitzer does his press releases is often he will write it in article style, but then he’ll include some direct quotes from himself,” she explained. “And then of course local newspapers like the Orange County Register, KTLA, Fox News, all of those pick up on the story and almost inevitably they then quote verbatim the quoted portions of the press release.”

“So he’s really not only controlling the narrative on his own DA website, but then also disseminating, purposefully targeting the potential Orange County jury pool with this rhetoric that is really, I think, designed to scare people about Chile,” she said.

She pointed to another media appearance that, while not directly about her client’s prosecution, referenced the case while discussing Chilean nationals more generally.

“Todd Spitzer did an interview, I believe it was with Fox News, where he basically says, ‘Chileans don’t come to the United States to go to Disneyland,'” Angulo said. “They’re not here to visit the happiest place on earth. They’re not here to visit Walt Disney World or the original Disneyland. They’re here to stalk and terrorize Americans.”

“And then the article, of course, then mentions this case too as another example,” she added. “And so yeah, that’s how he got involved. He inserted himself.”

Rather than waiting until trial, Angulo pursued relief under California’s Racial Justice Act while the criminal prosecution remained pending.

“So he hasn’t had a trial,” she said. “This is a pretrial case and the client has been in custody the whole time.”

“I filed last fall a Racial Justice Act motion,” Angulo explained. “So in this case, I did not do a discovery request because the statements were just the media statements. I didn’t need to get any documents from the DA’s office.”

Instead, she retained historian David-James Gonzales of Brigham Young University, whose academic work examines the history of anti-Latino discrimination in Orange County.

“He reviewed the media statements from Todd Spitzer and then he applied his own research as well as other peer-reviewed journal article research on how anti-Latino bias has traditionally and historically manifested in Orange County,” Angulo said.

She said Gonzales analyzed how local political leaders historically used newspapers and public rhetoric to portray Latino immigrants as uniquely criminal, concluding that Spitzer’s comments echoed those same historical themes.

“So he wrote a report examining whether the statements by Todd Spitzer exhibited bias or animus towards the defendant because of his race, ethnicity, or national origin, which is the RJA standard,” Angulo said.

The district attorney’s office opposed the motion, arguing Navarretecorvalan failed to establish a prima facie case because Spitzer was not an “attorney in the case” for purposes of Penal Code Section 745 and because his comments criticized government policy rather than expressing bias toward the defendant because of race, ethnicity or national origin.

Those arguments did not persuade the trial court.

“The court basically easily said, ‘Okay, I think this meets the prima facie standard,'” Angulo recalled. “And there really wasn’t too much pushback from the DA on that.”

The case then proceeded to a lengthy evidentiary hearing during which both sides presented expert testimony.

“We had a hearing that lasted a few weeks,” Angulo said. “I called my expert, Dr. David James Gonzalez as my witness.”

The prosecution responded with sociology professor Carrie Pettus, while the defense called University of Hawaii law professor Justin Levinson in rebuttal to testify regarding implicit bias and prosecutorial decision-making. Judge Cassidy actively questioned the experts before hearing closing arguments from both sides.

Rather than taking the matter under submission, Cassidy ruled from the bench.

“He wound up ruling that day,” Angulo said. “Todd Spitzer is allowed to have animus towards immigration policies, that wouldn’t violate the RJA. A number of things Todd Spitzer said did not violate the RJA.”

The court nevertheless concluded that specific statements crossed the statutory line.

“His statements about people from Chile coming to the United States to threaten Americans in their home and then mentioning my client’s name as an example, especially when it’s pretrial and there’s no evidence, was basically appealing to what my expert called the Latino threat narrative,” Angulo said.

Following that ruling, the parties litigated what remedy the Racial Justice Act required. The defense argued the Legislature amended Section 745 specifically to require courts to impose meaningful remedies whenever violations are established and warned that failing to do so would reduce the statute to “performative legislation.”

Angulo requested that prosecutors be barred from relying on aggravating sentencing factors she believed reflected the same stereotypes underlying the court’s RJA finding.

“My request was that they not be allowed to submit factors in aggravation and that my client could be punished to no more than midterm,” she said.

“So the judge agreed to that remedy and so that’s now the remedy.”

The prosecution has continued challenging both the ruling and remedy, contending the trial court’s interpretation improperly restricts constitutionally protected speech and intrudes upon executive authority.

For Angulo, however, the broader importance of the case lies in recognizing implicit bias before it influences the fairness of criminal proceedings.

“I think there is a certain amount of justice that was done in actually acknowledging that this is racial bias,” she said. “And that’s one of the main goals of the Racial Justice Act.”

She acknowledged the ruling cannot undo all of the consequences of the public statements.

“I think there’s still ongoing harms,” Angulo said. “For example, to my client’s reputation to putting his name out there and connecting it with these criminal rings without any sort of evidence.”

Looking beyond this case, Angulo hopes California courts become more comfortable addressing implicit bias through routine litigation.

“My goal is that the Racial Justice Act and Racial Justice Act motions can become normalized just the way we file motions to suppress when law enforcement officers violate the Fourth Amendment,” she said.

“Everybody has implicit bias, sometimes we act on that even unintentionally and we just need the court to correct it. It’s not a commentary on Todd Spitzer’s virtuousness or morality or being a good person or not. I really hope that that message about the RJA gets out.”

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