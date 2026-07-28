Major Merger Deal between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery Delayed

Twelve states filed a lawsuit, asking for a temporary restraining order to pause the deal, will go to trial in concern for antitrust laws and market monopolization

Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery have agreed to delay their proposed $110 billion merger deal after twelve states filed a lawsuit against it and a federal judge paused the deal. It will be delayed until June 1, 2027 or when the court decides the merger can go through.

The proposed merger would combine two major film distributors and two major basic cable channel owners in the largest merger in Hollywood history.

The lawsuit, filed by attorney generals of twelve states including California, invokes antitrust clauses about the hold the merged companies would have over theatrical releases and cable TV licensing. As a part of the delay, the lawsuit will go to trial and will also allow a lawsuit filed by Writers Guild of America (WGA) to go through court.

“If Paramount succeeds in buying Warner Bros., the merged firm will be the largest buyer of original film and television programming in the United States,” said WGA West President Michele Mulroney. “This would eliminate competition in an already consolidated industry, threatening the livelihoods of entertainment workers and the creative diversity of TV and film.”

The delay in the deal will likely incur additional costs for Paramount who will have to pay a ticking fee of 25 cents per share every quarter after Sept. 30, and if the deal does not close, Paramount will have to pay a termination fee to Warner Bros. Discovery of $7 billion.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta released a press release about the delay and trial.

“We are eager to continue to make our case in court and celebrate another tremendous win in our effort to ensure this unlawful merger never sees the light of day,” Bonta said.

In their motion for a temporary restraining order to pause the transaction, prior to the delay, the plaintiff states wrote: “the combined firm resulting from the transaction will possess substantial market share in the wide-release theatrical distribution market.”

“The unlawful merger of these two entertainment behemoths would lead to higher prices, lower quality, and less content for film and television, harming movie theaters, basic cable distributors, and ultimately, audiences on every sofa and movie theater seat in the U.S.,” said Bonta in another press statement following the announcement of the lawsuit.

The two companies, if combined, would hold a 27 percent share of the theatrical film distribution market and a 27 percent share in the cable television market.

Paramount Skydance also released a press statement following the lawsuit.

“This transaction creates a stronger competitor against dominant streaming and technology platforms who have harmed the market for theatrical exhibition and jobs in the entertainment industry,” the statement reads. “This merger will create a company capable of investing more aggressively in premium content, theatrical releases and creative talent at a time when those investments matter more than ever.”

This merger, in combining major cable channel TV production also has major repercussions on broadcast news.

CEO of Paramount Skydance, David Ellison, acquired CBS News in the 2025 merger between Paramount and Skydance. Ellison then appointed Bari Weiss to CBS News editor-in-chief in late 2025. Weiss most notably fired many CBS News correspondents and leadership of the popular segment “60 Minutes.”

Weiss also came under fire after she pulled a “60 Minutes” report that was critical of President Trump in December — it later aired, though further edited. The original report was accidentally aired online through a Canadian news app.

The union of Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery would mean the consolidation of CNN and CBS News under one parent company; which brings up questions of journalistic freedom and independence in coverage, which Ellison has said he wants to keep.

“[Editorial independence] is maintained at CBS,” Ellison said. “It’ll be maintained at CNN. And, really, who we want to talk to is the 70% of Americans and really around the world that identify as center-left, as center-right. And we want to be in the truth business. We want to be in the trust business.”

Despite Ellison’s claims for editorial independence, Paramount settled a lawsuit in 2025 from President Donald Trump paying $16 million over their editing of former Vice President Kamala Harris in a “60 Minutes” interview. Though the settlement was prior to Ellison’s acquisition of the company, it was simultaneous with seeking approval of the merger from the administration.

Further questions of politicization and independence of the company comes after Bari Weiss and David Ellison were mentioned by President Trump during his hour long speech at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner on Friday, described as “wonderful” and making “fantastic changes.”

To comment please go to one of these social media platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavisVanguard

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/peoples-vanguard-of-davis-inc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davisvanguard/

X: https://x.com/davisvanguard

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/vanguardnewsgroup.bsky.social

Subscribe to the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories: