SF Judge Restricts Unhoused Defendant’s Travel Amid Passport Dispute

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO — During a hearing Wednesday in Department 14 of San Francisco Superior Court, the defense told the court an unhoused accused woman no longer has her passport because her belongings were stolen and she cannot afford to replace it, while the prosecution argued it believed she still possessed the document because of her recent travel from the United Kingdom.

The hearing was held to determine the status of the accused’s passport and how the court would proceed. Judge Christopher D. Hu asked whether there were any updates regarding the accused obtaining her passport. Deputy Public Defender Amy Tao explained that the accused is unhoused and unable to obtain a passport. During the discussion between counsel, Deputy District Attorney Robert Miranda, who appeared via Zoom, said it was his belief that the accused still had her passport because she had recently traveled from the United Kingdom to the United States.

DPD Tao told the court the accused is unhoused and that her belongings had previously been stolen, including her passport. She further explained that the accused does not have the financial means to obtain a replacement passport.

Judge Hu called the case on the record and explained that he understood, based on the defense’s representations, that the accused had her belongings stolen, including her passport, and that she does not have the financial means to obtain another passport.

DDA Miranda told the court he believed the accused still had her passport because of her recent travel. He added that the accused should not be permitted to travel outside California.

DDA Miranda also told the court he had been informed that morning that the accused had violated the criminal protective order in her case by calling the alleged victim. He stated there should be an arrest warrant issued for the accused at any moment.

Judge Hu, who said he had not been aware of the alleged violation of the criminal protective order until Miranda informed the court, agreed that the accused could not leave California without permission from the court.

The hearing concluded with Judge Hu setting a future court date of July 7 for arraignment on felony charges.

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