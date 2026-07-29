Government Records Allegedly Show Pattern of Racial Profiling in Southern California Immigration Stops, Plaintiffs Tell Federal Court

LOS ANGELES — Plaintiffs in Vasquez Perdomo v. Mullin asked a federal court Monday to halt what they describe as an ongoing campaign of suspicionless and racially discriminatory immigration stops across Southern California, arguing newly disclosed government records, sworn testimony and body-worn camera footage show federal agents routinely relied on Latino ethnicity and perceived working-class status, rather than individualized suspicion, when deciding whom to stop and detain.

The motion for a preliminary injunction, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, follows months of expedited discovery ordered after the court previously issued a temporary restraining order in the case. According to the filing, the evidence now before the court demonstrates that federal immigration officials have continued enforcement practices that plaintiffs contend violate both the Fourth Amendment’s protections against unreasonable seizures and the Fifth Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection.

According to a press release from the ACLU of Southern California, the filing includes internal government records, deposition testimony, body-camera footage and recovered communications that plaintiffs argue reveal immigration agents repeatedly relied on race and ethnicity when determining whom to stop.

The motion argues that what began in 2025 as targeted immigration enforcement evolved into a broader campaign encouraging agents to arrest so-called “collaterals” — individuals who were not the intended enforcement targets. Plaintiffs allege internal directives encouraged agents to maximize arrests, even when individuals were not the subjects of immigration investigations.

According to the filing, discovery also uncovered evidence that agents conducted “roving patrols,” driving through neighborhoods in search of individuals they considered suspicious without first identifying a specific enforcement target. Plaintiffs contend those operations resulted in the detention of both undocumented immigrants and U.S. citizens based largely on appearance and perceived occupation.

The motion further challenges what federal officials described as “targeted area” operations. Plaintiffs argue agents first selected locations such as Home Depot parking lots and car washes, identified a limited number of potential immigration targets and later conducted enforcement operations regardless of whether those individuals were present, resulting in numerous arrests of other people. The filing cites sworn testimony from a Homeland Security Investigations agent who stated the operations were not designed in good faith to apprehend the identified targets.

Plaintiffs also contend that agents routinely used the existence of a single investigative target as a pretext to stop other Latino individuals nearby. The motion cites multiple incidents in which officers allegedly stopped people who were blocks away from the person they claimed to be seeking or had no apparent connection to the investigation.

The evidentiary record also includes internal communications and body-worn camera footage in which agents allegedly used racist slurs to describe people who appeared Latino and low-income or working-class, according to the filing. In one video cited in the motion, an agent allegedly used a dehumanizing slur historically associated with violence against migrants. Other recovered communications allegedly included agents referring to individuals they believed were undocumented based solely on appearance.

Plaintiffs argue sworn testimony obtained during discovery further supports their claims. According to the motion, Border Patrol officials acknowledged during depositions that a person’s apparent Hispanic ethnicity could be considered one factor in establishing reasonable suspicion. The filing argues that testimony demonstrates race was used as part of the decision-making process despite constitutional limitations on law enforcement’s use of race.

The motion also alleges agents targeted individuals they characterized as “day laborers,” but plaintiffs argue discovery showed the term functioned as shorthand for Latino workers generally rather than a legitimate law enforcement classification. Plaintiffs further contend evidence showed officers frequently ignored white-appearing workers while stopping Latino workers performing similar jobs and also detained Latino customers while leaving white-appearing customers alone.

“This filing should shock the conscience,” said Mayra Joachin, deputy director of immigrants’ rights at the ACLU Foundation of Southern California.

Joachin said the evidence gathered from the government confirms what affected communities have maintained all along: immigration officers are detaining people without justification, often primarily because of the color of their skin. She added that the government’s own records expose a pattern of racial profiling that violates some of the Constitution’s most fundamental protections.

The motion argues the Constitution prohibits law enforcement from using race as a substitute for individualized suspicion. It alleges the challenged stops violate both the Fourth Amendment and the Fifth Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection.

The underlying lawsuit was filed in July 2025 by residents, workers and advocacy organizations against the Department of Homeland Security. The suit alleges unconstitutional stop-and-detention practices tied to arbitrary immigration enforcement quotas.

A federal district court initially issued a temporary restraining order restricting portions of the enforcement operation. In August 2025, however, the U.S. Supreme Court granted the government’s request to stay that order while litigation continued. According to plaintiffs, the evidence developed during expedited discovery since that ruling directly contradicts the government’s earlier representations about how the operations were conducted.

Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, said immigrant communities have challenged the enforcement practices since they began.

“The evidence doesn’t lie: these arrests were never about safety, they were about skin color,” Salas said. “We repudiate this racial profiling in the strongest terms — our communities deserve better.”

Teresa Romero, president of the United Farm Workers, said farmworkers across California continue to experience fear because of the enforcement operations.

“Farm workers go to work afraid they may not come home, even as they put food on all of our tables,” Romero said. “America owes the workers who feed it much better. The workers who feed this country deserve so much better.”

Armando Gudino, executive director of the Los Angeles Work Center Network, said the organization’s members have reported being targeted because of their race since the enforcement campaign began.

“The government’s own records now validate those claims and reinforce the urgent need for accountability and an immediate end to these unconstitutional and illegal practices against our communities,” Gudino said.

The motion asks the court to prohibit federal immigration agents from stopping or detaining individuals based on perceived Latino ethnicity or because they appear to be low-income or working-class, absent individualized reasonable suspicion. Plaintiffs also seek documentation requirements they argue would ensure compliance with any injunction the court issues.

A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles.

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