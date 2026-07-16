Queens Judge Threatens Warrant during Virtual Hearing Communication Issues

QUEENS, N.Y. — A New York judge threatened Tuesday to issue a bench warrant after an accused man was unable to communicate during a virtual court appearance because of technical difficulties, even though he remained visible on screen and was reached by phone minutes later.

The accused is charged with misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and an infraction for driving without a license, stemming from an April 5 arrest by the New York Police Department’s 110th Precinct. He was arraigned April 21 before Judge Jennifer Saint-Preux, pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the accused attempted to appear virtually. He was visible on screen, but his microphone and camera stopped functioning, leaving him unable to communicate with the court.

When the connection could not be established, Judge Thomas G. Wright threatened to issue a bench warrant for the accused’s failure to appear properly.

Because of the poor connection inside the courtroom, Judge Wright directed the accused’s public defender to call him from outside the courtroom.

The public defender reached the accused by phone and reported to the court that he is currently in Florida for construction work. The accused also confirmed that he could return to New York City by Monday for his next court appearance.

The public defender then asked the court to vacate the bench warrant.

Court records show this was not the first warrant-related issue in the case. At a June 17 hearing before Judge Indira D. Khan, a warrant was ordered, with issuance stayed.

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