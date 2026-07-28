Why Crime Statistics Cannot Explain Racial Disparities in Policing 

When confronted with evidence that police disproportionately stop, question and search Black and Latino people, defenders of those practices frequently offer what they regard as a straightforward explanation: Police focus on those groups because those groups commit more crime.

The argument appears empirical, presenting racial disparities as the neutral result of officers following crime rather than race, but it rests on a series of assumptions that decades of research have repeatedly challenged.

It treats arrests as an objective measure of criminal behavior, even though arrests are themselves produced by decisions about where police patrol, whom officers watch, which violations they enforce and which people they search.

It takes statistical claims about groups and uses them to justify suspicion directed at individuals. It also assumes that concentrating police attention on particular populations necessarily improves public safety, despite evidence that many of the resulting searches uncover nothing illegal and that aggressive enforcement can undermine the community cooperation on which effective policing depends.

The relevant question is not whether crime rates differ across groups, but whether observed disparities in policing can be explained by crime rates alone—a proposition that decades of research have repeatedly challenged.

Crime varies by age, gender, income, opportunity, geography and numerous other factors. But none of that resolves whether group-level correlations justify subjecting an individual person to heightened police scrutiny because of race.

The first major finding is that racial disparities frequently remain even after researchers account for geography and reported differences in crime.

Andrew Gelman, Jeffrey Fagan and Alex Kiss examined approximately 125,000 pedestrian stops conducted by the New York Police Department over a 15-month period. Rather than simply comparing the racial composition of those stopped with New York City’s general population, the researchers accounted for differences among police precincts and considered race-specific arrest rates.

They still found that Black and Hispanic people were stopped more frequently than white people, even after accounting for geographic variation and estimates of participation in crime.

The researchers were careful not to conclude that the statistical disparities alone proved that individual officers intentionally discriminated. But their analysis directly challenged the claim that differing crime rates fully explained the stop patterns.

Frank Baumgartner, Derek Epp and Kelsey Shoub reached a similar conclusion after examining millions of traffic stops in North Carolina.

In “Suspect Citizens,” the authors acknowledged that observed racial differences do not automatically prove profiling and that some differences in police contact may reflect differences in unlawful conduct.

But the researchers concluded that those differences could not fully explain the disparities they observed. Young men of color were subjected to substantially more aggressive police treatment, while the use of traffic stops as a broad criminal investigative tool proved surprisingly inefficient.

More recent national research has strengthened rather than overturned those findings.

A 2020 study published in “Nature Human Behaviour” examined nearly 100 million traffic stops across the United States. Researchers found that Black drivers were less likely to be stopped after sunset, when darkness made it more difficult for officers to identify a motorist’s race before initiating the stop.

The researchers also found that the evidentiary threshold for searching Black and Hispanic motorists appeared lower than the threshold applied to white motorists.

This does not mean every racial disparity has the same cause or that every officer is consciously motivated by racial bias; it means the simple claim that police merely stop the people who commit crimes does not adequately account for the evidence.

The second major problem is that arrest statistics are not the same as crime statistics.

Arrest data do not measure every offense committed. They measure the offenses police detect and choose to act upon.

Before an arrest appears in a database, police officials decide where officers will be deployed. An officer decides whom to observe, whether conduct appears suspicious, whether to initiate an encounter, whether to prolong it, whether to request consent for a search and whether the conduct warrants an arrest rather than a warning or no formal action.

Each of those decisions shapes the resulting data.

Conduct committed in heavily patrolled neighborhoods is more likely to be observed. Offenses committed in public are more likely to be detected than offenses committed behind office doors, inside private homes or through complex financial transactions.

A drug transaction conducted on a street corner is visible to a patrol officer. Wage theft, environmental violations, fraud and many forms of financial misconduct generally require a complaint, audit or lengthy investigation.

A system that dedicates extensive resources to detecting visible street-level offenses will inevitably generate data showing that visible street-level offenses dominate its arrests.

Those arrest records are then cited as proof that the targeted population is more criminal.

Bernard Harcourt describes this as a ratchet effect. Police concentrate enforcement on a population believed to have a higher offending rate. That concentration produces more stops, searches and arrests within the targeted population.

Those enforcement outcomes are then treated as independent confirmation that the group required additional scrutiny in the first place.

Police activity does not merely generate crime data; crime data also shapes future police activity, creating a self-reinforcing feedback loop.

The third major problem is the use of group averages to justify individual suspicion.

Even assume that a particular group commits a particular offense at a higher rate than another group. That does not establish that a specific person from that group is committing a crime.

The overwhelming majority of Black people, Latino people and white people are not engaged in criminal conduct at any given moment.

Using a group characteristic to infer the conduct of an individual is a form of ecological fallacy: A statistical association attributed to a population is treated as evidence about a particular person.

When a crime victim describes a suspect’s appearance, race may be one component of an individualized description that also includes clothing, height, age, location and other identifying information.

That is different from treating race as one of the reasons to suspect a person before police possess evidence connecting that individual to a particular offense.

Samuel Gross and Katherine Barnes define racial profiling as the use of perceived group-level offending differences to select individuals for investigation.

They note that profiling is most likely to flourish in proactive investigations in which police scan large numbers of people in search of crimes that have not been reported and suspects who have not yet been identified.

The fourth major theme is the enormous discretion created by traffic and public-order laws.

Traffic codes regulate virtually every aspect of driving. Motorists can be stopped for speeding, failing to signal, crossing lane markings, equipment defects, obstructed license plates and numerous other technical violations.

As “Suspect Citizens” notes, the breadth of traffic law means virtually every driver is vulnerable to being stopped for some infraction, particularly where officers have discretion to determine whether driving was unsafe.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s 1996 decision in “Whren v. United States” permitted police to conduct a traffic stop whenever they have probable cause to believe a traffic violation occurred, even when the officer’s actual objective is to investigate an unrelated crime.

That transformed minor traffic enforcement into a gateway for criminal investigation.

When nearly everyone is technically eligible to be stopped, the existence of a traffic violation cannot by itself explain racial disparities. The central question becomes how officers select among the enormous number of drivers who could legally be pulled over.

Who is followed long enough for an officer to observe a violation?

Who receives a warning, and who is ordered from the vehicle?

Who is asked for consent to search?

Who is permitted to leave once the purpose of the traffic stop has been resolved?

The discretion may be lawful under the Fourth Amendment, but that does not make its application neutral.

The fifth theme is that search outcomes frequently undermine the assertion that aggressive enforcement is based on highly accurate assessments of criminality.

If Black and Latino motorists are searched more often because officers possess more reliable evidence that they are carrying contraband, those searches should generally be more productive.

Yet studies repeatedly find that minority motorists are searched at higher rates even when those searches produce contraband at similar or lower rates than searches of white motorists.

“Suspect Citizens” found that only about 3% of traffic stops resulted in a search and that only approximately one-third of those searches produced contraband. Most searches therefore found nothing illegal.

Gross and Barnes found that Maryland State Police disproportionately stopped and searched Black and Hispanic motorists along Interstate 95. Nearly two-thirds of all searched drivers were not carrying illegal drugs, and most of the motorists found with drugs possessed trace amounts or quantities consistent with personal use rather than large-scale distribution.

The authors did find that racial profiling appeared to increase the probability of occasionally finding a large drug shipment among Black and Hispanic motorists.

That is an important complication and one of the strongest arguments available to defenders of the practice.

But large seizures were rare. The strategy imposed stops and searches on large numbers of innocent Black and Latino drivers in order to produce a small number of major interdictions.

The relevant policy question is not whether profiling occasionally produces a successful search, because almost any sufficiently broad investigative dragnet will eventually uncover wrongdoing.

The relevant policy question is whether the public safety benefits of profiling outweigh the costs imposed on the far larger number of innocent people subjected to detention, investigation and diminished trust in law enforcement.

The sixth major theme is that predictive enforcement can reproduce the patterns it claims merely to identify.

Harcourt’s critique extends beyond traditional racial profiling to the broader actuarial logic increasingly used throughout the criminal legal system.

Risk assessments, crime maps and predictive models frequently rely on previous arrests, reported incidents and police contacts. But those records reflect earlier deployment and enforcement decisions.

If police repeatedly patrol one neighborhood, they will observe more low-level misconduct there than in a neighborhood receiving little police attention.

Those additional observations generate stops and arrests. The arrests identify the neighborhood as a crime hot spot, leading agencies or algorithms to recommend additional patrols.

The system then produces a feedback loop:

Past enforcement determines where police look. Where police look determines what conduct they find. What police find determines where the system tells them to look next.

Harcourt goes further, challenging the assumption that directing more enforcement toward a statistically higher-risk group necessarily reduces crime.

His theoretical argument depends on how differently targeted and untargeted groups respond to policing. Increased enforcement may discourage some conduct among the profiled population while reduced scrutiny encourages offending elsewhere.

His claim that profiling can increase total crime under certain conditions remains more theoretical than empirically settled.

But his broader point has held up: There is no basis for assuming that prediction is neutral merely because it is statistical, or that concentrating enforcement necessarily produces the greatest public-safety benefit.

The seventh theme is legitimacy.

Defenders of investigatory stops often treat inconvenience, humiliation and distrust as secondary concerns to be weighed against enforcement outcomes.

But legitimacy is itself part of public safety.

Police depend on residents to call for help, report offenses, provide information, identify suspects, appear as witnesses and comply voluntarily with the law.

“Suspect Citizens” argues that aggressive investigatory traffic stops have imposed their costs disproportionately on young men of color, generating frustration, alienation and anger among people repeatedly treated as potential criminal suspects.

More recent research has continued to document greater exposure among Black Americans to discretionary police contacts and harassment, as well as long-term consequences flowing from those encounters.

A strategy that produces a small number of arrests while convincing an entire community that police authority is arbitrary may impair the ability to investigate more serious crimes.

Residents who do not trust police are less likely to report victimization and less willing to cooperate with investigations. Aggressive policing can therefore reduce the information available to law enforcement even while increasing the number of involuntary police contacts.

The strongest counterargument is that police should deploy resources where crime is concentrated, and while geographic crime patterns can legitimately guide place-based enforcement, they do not justify race-based suspicion.

Nor does a higher level of crime in a neighborhood explain why officers treat similarly situated individuals differently after encountering them.

The phrase “where the crime is” also obscures an important choice.

Crime can be measured by calls for service, victim reports, arrests, emergency room data, surveys, convictions or direct observations. Each measure captures different conduct and contains different limitations.

If “where the crime is” means where police already make the most arrests, the argument becomes circular.

The defense also ignores the distribution of victimization within heavily policed communities. Black and Latino residents who live in neighborhoods experiencing violence have a strong interest in effective law enforcement.

They should not be forced to choose between protection from crime and protection from indiscriminate police scrutiny.

The demand is not that police ignore violence. It is that officers respond to evidence of individual conduct rather than use race as a substitute for evidence.

The more sophisticated critics of racial-disparity research make an important point: Administrative police data cannot always establish precisely why a disparity occurred.

Researchers generally cannot observe every violation that took place, every person an officer considered stopping or every factor influencing the officer’s decision. Missing data, selection effects and differences among neighborhoods can complicate causal conclusions.

But those limitations cut in both directions.

If stop data cannot conclusively prove discrimination, arrest data cannot conclusively prove that the people most frequently arrested are the people who most frequently offend.

The same methodological caution demanded of researchers examining racial bias must also apply to police agencies invoking arrest numbers to defend their practices.

The crime-rate defense ultimately answers the wrong question.

The question is not whether crime rates differ across groups, but whether those differences justify placing individuals under suspicion because of their race. They do not. When police use race, neighborhood and prior enforcement patterns as proxies for individualized suspicion, they shape where crime is detected and recorded, creating statistics that cannot then be treated as independent proof that the original suspicion was justified.

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