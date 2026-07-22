COURT WATCH: Riverside Hearing Exposes Bail Failures, Unjust DUI Detention

photo by David Greenwald

MURRIETA, Calif. — A Riverside County Superior Court arraignment on Tuesday focused on multiple probation violations tied to prior DUI cases and revealed a breakdown in communication over bail that left an accused in custody until the court determined bail had already been posted.

During the arraignment hearing, the court evaluated probation violations involving the accused man with prior DUI charges arising from separate incidents in Banning and Orange County.

Originally, during the arraignment hearing, the accused decided to represent himself in the matter involving the Banning case and the Orange County case. Judge Jeremiah Raxter reinstated bail in the Banning case after noting the accused had pleaded guilty to both counts in January of this year.

Later in the hearing, the accused asked whether he qualified for a public defender, as miscommunication and difficulty articulating the agreement between himself and the judge proved to be a challenge. Judge Raxter granted the request, and the charges were presented once again.

Deputy District Attorney Garret Arrieta highlighted a third charge that the judge had not previously been aware of: a second probation violation stemming from another DUI incident in March 2026. Arrieta said, “This is a third-time offense, and I am asking for remand as the accused was on DUI probation when this offense was committed.”

Regarding the third charge, Arrieta added, “There is a serious concern for public safety as alcohol and drugs were found when tested.” The accused was taken into custody during the arraignment hearing shortly after those statements and was later returned to resume the proceedings following a brief recess.

Following the break, Deputy Public Defender Kelly White was appointed to represent the accused during the remainder of the proceedings. Addressing the discrepancy surrounding the accused’s custody status, she said, “Bail was already posted, yet the court didn’t know about it.” Judge Raxter acknowledged the oversight, stating, “I wasn’t aware bail was set either.”

Judge Raxter initially set bail for the new charge at $20,000 before realizing it had already been set and posted while the accused remained in custody. The error resulted from miscommunication among the jurisdictions handling the separate charges and probation violations, as well as the court’s oversight regarding the previously posted bail while the accused remained in custody during the hearing.

Judge Raxter then ordered the original protective order stricken and told the accused that he could not consume alcohol or be in establishments that primarily serve it. The judge stated, “You are putting everyone at risk, including yourself.”

After being released from custody during the hearing, the accused was further ordered to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings once a week, prohibited from driving a vehicle, and required to wear an alcohol-monitoring bracelet.

Judge Raxter scheduled a trial-readiness conference for the morning of Oct. 7, 2026.

To comment please go to one of these social media platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavisVanguard

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/peoples-vanguard-of-davis-inc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davisvanguard/

X: https://x.com/davisvanguard

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/vanguardnewsgroup.bsky.social

Subscribe to the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: