San Francisco Bail Rulings Expose Systemic Disparities, Constitutional Issues

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

By Vanguard Court Watch Staff

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — A review of recent bail hearings in San Francisco Superior Court illustrates the wide range of factors judges consider when determining whether someone remains in custody before trial. Across multiple cases observed by Vanguard Court Watch volunteers, questions about affordability, family support, public safety and the limits imposed by California Supreme Court precedent repeatedly surfaced, highlighting the continuing tension between individualized bail determinations and the constitutional requirement that pretrial detention not depend solely on a person’s financial means.

In some cases, judges reduced or eliminated bail after concluding an accused person could not realistically afford release. In others, judges justified significant bail amounts based on assumptions about an accused’s financial resources or ability to obtain a commercial bail bond.

Mr. P

A judge ordered Mr. P. held on $50,000 bail, reasoning that because he had attended a World Cup match and retained private counsel, he could afford the amount.

Mr. P. had previously been found ineligible for representation by the Public Defender’s Office. Nevertheless, an attorney appeared on his behalf as a friend of the court in an effort to secure his release from custody.

Mr. S

Mr. S. was ordered detained without bail but received temporary permission to attend his great-grandmother’s funeral over the Fourth of July weekend. He was required to surrender back into custody the following Monday.

As a condition of his five-day release, the judge ordered Mr. S. to wear an electronic monitoring device. Although the release lasted less than a week, Mr. S. and his family were required to pay for an entire month’s worth of electronic monitoring.

Mr. A

Mr. A.’s case centered on whether release on own recognizance with electronic monitoring would be appropriate, given what the court described as limited family support.

During the hearing, the district attorney argued there was a significant history of family violence. The prosecutor and the judge also discussed why the case had not been charged as a felony. According to the prosecutor, the office believed there were ethical questions surrounding both the nature of the alleged violence and the potential consequences of overcharging the case.

The prosecutor and the judge further discussed how California Supreme Court precedent, including the standards established in In re Kowalczyk, has narrowed the circumstances under which judges may keep an accused person in custody, with the judge acknowledging that the court must rule within those legal constraints.

Mr. D

Mr. D. was held on $100,000 bail despite reporting monthly income of approximately $2,500.

The judge stated the amount could be considered attainable because Mr. D. could secure his release by paying approximately 10 percent of the total to a commercial bail bondsman. The court did not address that the bond premium would be a nonrefundable expense, even if Mr. D. made every required court appearance.

Mr. V

Mr. V. initially remained in custody on $200 bail.

When the case returned to court, however, the judge noted that Mr. V. was still incarcerated and concluded that even $200 was beyond his means. Finding that any monetary bail would be unattainable, the judge ordered Mr. V. released from custody.

Ms. G

Ms. G. faced four misdemeanor charges stemming from a case that was approximately two years old. Since June 15, 2026, the matter had been repeatedly continued or refused, resulting in 33 days without an arraignment.

The judge dismissed all four counts in the interest of justice under Penal Code Section 1385 and ordered Ms. G. released from custody.

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