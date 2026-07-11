Court Watch: Accused Accepts Plea Deal after Judge Doubles Bail

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO — During a hearing on a trailing misdemeanor case July 6, 2026, in Department 12 of San Francisco Superior Court, Judge Gloria Rhynes doubled the accused’s previously set bail after Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Gold-Matejka argued that releasing the accused again would pose a public safety risk. By the end of the hearing, the accused had accepted a plea deal offered by the prosecution.

The accused appeared in court to address a Health and Safety Code violation for which he had been arrested July 1, 2026. However, according to Judge Rhynes, the accused had eight additional open cases that included “thefts and some more violent misdemeanors.”

Originally, the accused had been held in custody on bail of $500 for the felony count and $100 for each misdemeanor charge. The first time, the accused was released June 26, 2026, on his own recognizance with electronic monitoring after his mother posted bail.

DDA Gold-Matejka told Judge Rhynes that the accused was supposed to report to Assertive Case Management on June 29 but failed to do so. On June 30, Assertive Case Management sent “audible signals” through the accused’s ankle monitor to remind him to report.

Conflict counsel Gregory Humphreville, specially appearing for conflict counsel Asha Vora, responded that the accused had “not been given a charging cord” to charge his ankle monitor. Therefore, “the monitor might have run out of battery by the time the pings had been sent.”

Conflict counsel Humphreville requested that the court release the accused on electronic monitoring, saying the accused should be “given another chance.”

In response, Judge Rhynes said, “What would he be released for?” Judge Rhynes continued that the only reason the accused had been released in the first place was because his mother had posted bail. Additionally, Judge Rhynes pointed to the eight open cases already pending against the accused.

DDA Gold-Matejka added that he believed it would be “responsible to keep [the accused] in custody.” DDA Gold-Matejka said the accused had “continued to reoffend” even after posting bail, having been arrested for an additional Health and Safety Code violation.

DDA Gold-Matejka requested that the accused remain in custody for “public safety,” saying he wanted to keep the accused in custody “without setting bail,” while acknowledging that doing so might not comply with Kowalczyk.

Judge Rhynes argued that, given the accused’s multiple pending cases and previously imposed bail, a higher bail amount might be warranted, saying she might set bail that “may be in excess of what [the accused] can afford.”

Ultimately, Judge Rhynes set new bail at $1,000 for the felony count and $200 for each misdemeanor, doubling the previous bail the accused had posted with help from his mother.

In light of the decision, conflict counsel Humphreville told Judge Rhynes that he might “seek a different resolution” for the accused.

After the break, conflict counsel Vora returned with her client and told Judge Rhynes that the accused planned to accept the plea deal offered by DDA Gold-Matejka.

Under the agreement, the accused would pay victim restitution, comply with any terms of a stay-away order and accept a Harvey waiver, which allows the judge to consider uncharged or dismissed offenses when determining a sentence.

The next court date is set for Aug. 5, 2026, in Department 12 for dismissal of the case under the terms of the plea agreement and Judge Rhynes’ sentencing.

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