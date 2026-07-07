Court Watch: Judge Stays Bench Warrant after Accused Remains in Custody Beyond Court-Ordered Release

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO — During a status hearing July 1 in Department 20 of the San Francisco Hall of Justice, Judge John Echeverria stayed a $25,000 bench warrant and continued the matter after defense counsel argued the accused had remained in custody for an extra day beyond the court-ordered release and was transferred to a San Mateo County jail instead of being released.

The accused was originally charged with two felonies: one for stealing a vehicle and another for unlawfully driving the stolen vehicle.

During the hearing, conflict attorney Jeff Hayden informed Judge Echeverria that the accused had been “held in jail for a day longer” than the court had ordered. Furthermore, after a probation warrant was issued, the accused was transferred to a jail in San Mateo County instead of being released from the San Francisco County Jail.

The accused was unable to attend the hearing because he remained in custody.

“If he was released in a timely manner, he would have been able to” clear the probation warrant, Hayden said.

Hayden further requested that the court stay the case until the accused could appear in court.

In response, Deputy District Attorney Maxwell Ethan Draskovich, appearing on behalf of Deputy District Attorney Madison Boucher, argued for a bench warrant and opposed staying the case.

“Unless a warrant was issued here,” the People would be “concerned” that they would “have no way of getting him back here” for the next court date, Draskovich said.

Judge Echeverria reasoned that because the accused was in custody and could not be present, a new date for the status hearing would be set to evaluate the accused’s situation.

Judge Echeverria issued a bench warrant for the accused but stayed it until Aug. 17, 2026, with bail set at $25,000.

Judge Echeverria also stayed litigation in the case until the next court date, Aug. 17, 2026.

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