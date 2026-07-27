Court Watch: Judge Rejects Translator Request as Witness Confuses Anatomy

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO — Questions about language access and witness comprehension emerged in San Francisco Superior Court this week after a juror asked whether a prosecution witness should have been provided a translator following testimony in which the witness struggled to define key anatomical terms. Judge Brian Ferrall denied the request, concluding the witness demonstrated sufficient English proficiency to testify without an interpreter.

The issue arose during a jury trial in Department 13 involving an accused charged with attempted rape.

According to court proceedings, the accused was charged April 26, 2025, with attempted rape aboard a Route 29 Sunset Muni bus. A Muni operator witnessed the incident, and surveillance cameras at the rear of the bus captured video of the events. The bus driver testified about what he observed.

Deputy District Attorney Tanisha Gooch began by asking the witness how long he had worked for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. The witness responded that he had been employed there for eight years before Gooch asked him to describe the incident.

After playing the surveillance video, Gooch asked whether the witness saw “private parts” during the altercation. The witness asked for clarification about the phrase “private parts.” Gooch then asked whether he had seen the victim’s “anus,” and the witness responded that he had.

During cross-examination, Deputy Public Defender Max Breecker focused on the witness’s understanding of the anatomical terminology.

Breecker asked the witness to define the word “anus” and identify where it is located on the body. The witness described the anus as being on the thigh.

“Where is the anus?” Breecker asked again.

The witness then gestured toward and described a body part that was not the anus. Breecker argued that the witness’s testimony was inaccurate because his gestures and vocabulary did not correspond with the anatomical definition of an anus.

Later in the examination, after Breecker questioned the witness about the sequence of events, the witness referred to the anus as the butt.

After the witness completed his testimony, Ferrall invited jurors to submit written questions. The judge reviewed the submissions and briefly conferred with Gooch and Breecker at sidebar before excusing the witness.

Once the witness had been excused, Ferrall addressed one of the jurors’ written submissions, explaining that it was more of a request than a question. The juror had asked whether the witness should have been provided with a translator.

Ferrall denied the request, stating, “He speaks English,” and concluded that the witness did not require a translator because he had been able to answer questions from both attorneys throughout his testimony.

The trial is ongoing in Department 13.

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