Judge Finds Driver Guilty of Seat Belt Violation Despite Lack of Video Evidence

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A judge at the Harbor Justice Center found an accused driver guilty of a seat belt violation based solely on an Irvine police officer’s testimony, despite the absence of video evidence documenting the alleged infraction. The ruling underscored how courts can rely on an officer’s recollection even when no contemporaneous recording exists to verify the account.

The accused appeared in court to contest the citation. An Irvine Police Department officer cited the accused under Code section 27315(d)(1) for an alleged seat belt violation during a traffic stop on April 13, 2026.

The officer testified that he was driving in the third lane when he pulled alongside the silver, four-door Toyota Sequoia driven by the accused as she turned right from Barranca Parkway onto Red Hill Avenue. He claimed he saw the accused driving while eating food with one hand and holding a dog with the other, with her shoulder belt tucked beneath her left arm.

The officer admitted that his Axon patrol camera did not record the alleged driving behavior. He explained that the camera was pointed straight ahead while he was looking to his right.

The accused strongly denied the officer’s claims, stating it was impossible to eat, hold her pet and drive at the same time. She testified that she was wearing her seat belt correctly across her chest before being pulled over.

The accused explained that because she is short, standing between 5 feet and 5 feet, 3 inches tall, the shoulder strap naturally rests lower on her body.

According to the accused, she moved the shoulder strap only after pulling over on Red Hill Avenue. She said she did so to safely place her dog on the floor in the back seat because the dog instinctively goes after anyone who approaches her window, noting that the action was intended to protect the officer.

The state’s only visual evidence was a single Axon camera photograph taken after the traffic stop had already been initiated. The photo showed the seat belt behind the accused’s arm, which she argued captured only her actions after she had stopped.

The court noted that the case lacked the definitive point-of-view evidence typically available from motorcycle officers who wear helmet cameras, meaning there was no video proof of the alleged driving infraction.

Despite the lack of video evidence, the judge credited the officer’s version of events and found the accused guilty.

The court ordered the accused to pay an estimated total of $173, consisting of a $20 base fine and $153 in additional fees and assessments. The accused walked out of the courtroom visibly upset after her extensive testimony did not persuade the court.

Tags: Court Watch, Newport Beach, Traffic Court, Seat Belt Citation, Axon Body Camera, Due Process

Categories: