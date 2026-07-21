San Francisco Judge Denies Bail, Orders Detention in Gang Assault Case

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco Superior Court judge on Monday ordered an accused man held without bail in a felony assault case that prosecutors described as gang-related, finding that no amount of bail would adequately protect the public despite defense objections during the arraignment hearing.

The accused was charged with felony assault after prosecutors alleged that a social media video depicted him punching another individual twice in the back of the head in a gang-related incident. The accused pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Although the accused initially had bail set at $250,000, Judge John D. Echeverria ordered detention without bail in an initial custody determination.

According to Judge Echeverria, “evidence of gang affiliation increases the risk of friction and further violence,” adding that releasing the accused “on any bail would not protect anyone.”

Deputy Public Defender Deborah Awolope objected to the detention and requested that the court maintain the initial $250,000 bail.

According to DPD Awolope, the court lacked sufficient evidence to justify detention without bail. Awolope argued that the accused could not be clearly identified as the person who assaulted the victim because the video footage was unclear and multiple individuals were present at the scene of the alleged assault.

In response, Assistant District Attorney Robert Perkins presented a social media video in which an individual with a similar appearance to the accused could be seen punching another individual twice in the back of the head without provocation.

ADA Perkins also presented surveillance footage in which the accused appeared wearing a white T-shirt and stated that the individual in the social media video wore a similar T-shirt and had the same hairstyle. Based on this, Perkins argued that the accused was the same individual shown in the video.

DPD Awolope responded by stating that the accused’s identity could not be clearly determined from the social media video because multiple individuals in the video were wearing white T-shirts and the accused’s hairstyle was fairly common.

According to DPD Awolope, “to say that this matches the person that was seen in the video is pure speculation.”

After hearing both arguments, Judge Echeverria stated that there was a “substantial likelihood that releasing the defendant will result in great bodily harm,” and said he “does not believe that any amount of bail will protect the public.”

Judge Echeverria ultimately ordered the accused detained without bail.

The accused is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on July 30, 2026.

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