Judge Delays Decision on Birthday Release Despite Program’s Approval for Accused

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO — Despite the supervising electronic monitoring program’s approval for a family gathering, a San Francisco Superior Court judge declined Tuesday to allow the accused to leave home detention for a few hours to celebrate his birthday, instead postponing the decision until another judge could rule on the request.

During the July 21 hearing in Department 15, Judge Harry L. Jacobs, sitting in for Judge Charles Crompton, ruled to continue the hearing on whether the accused, who is on electronic monitoring and home detention, could attend his birthday celebration.

Deputy Public Defender Jasmine Ortega explained that the accused’s birthday is Aug. 5 and requested that his home detention be lifted for a couple of hours so he could celebrate with his family.

Deputy District Attorney Diana Garcia objected to the request, stating that the accused has a “warrant for DUI” and had tested positive for “THC and alcohol.” Garcia told the court, “I don’t think it’s a good idea to let him out on his birthday.”

Judge Jacobs agreed with Garcia’s objection.

Ortega then informed the court that the accused’s “program approved it,” but acknowledged that she “didn’t have it in writing.” Judge Jacobs asked the accused, “What was approved?”

The accused responded, “A family gathering.”

Judge Jacobs then asked where the gathering would be held and at what time. The accused responded and provided the details of the planned birthday celebration.

Judge Jacobs said he would “not approve it at this time” and would leave the decision to the judge who is “usually there.” The hearing on the request was continued until Aug. 4.

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