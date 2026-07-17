Judge Holds Accused to Answer in Stolen Vehicle Case Despite Defense Challenge to Knowledge Element

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO — During a preliminary hearing July 8 in San Francisco Superior Court, Judge John D. Echeverria ruled there was sufficient evidence to hold the accused to answer on a charge of receiving a stolen vehicle, despite defense arguments that the prosecution failed to establish the accused knew the truck was stolen.

San Francisco Public Defender’s Certified Law Student Leland Zhang, under the supervision of Deputy Public Defender Anthony Gedeon, argued that because the accused “wasn’t one-hundred percent” sure the truck was stolen, the knowledge element of the stolen vehicle charge had not been met.

Deputy District Attorney Patrick Joseph McKuin called San Francisco Police Department Deputy Aaron Davis, who testified that he and his partner were on patrol running license plates when a check on a 1995 Nissan truck showed it had been reported stolen. When the deputies approached the vehicle, they found the accused asleep in the driver’s seat.

As the deputies asked the accused whether he knew the truck was stolen, the accused told deputies, “Yeah I knew, but it wasn’t one-hundred percent,” according to Deputy Davis’ testimony.

Certified law student Zhang argued that the accused’s uncertainty undercut the knowledge element of the charge. According to testimony, the accused said he bought the truck from a man, making a down payment with the understanding that he would receive the pink slip once the vehicle was paid off — an arrangement the defense said gave him reason to believe the sale was legitimate.

Deputy Davis acknowledged on cross-examination that he never investigated the man who sold the accused the vehicle, nor did he attempt to do so.

Judge Echeverria found probable cause that the accused violated Penal Code Section 496d(a), which makes it a crime to buy, receive, conceal, sell or withhold a stolen motor vehicle while knowing it was stolen. The judge ruled there was sufficient evidence to hold the accused to answer, set an arraignment date and set bail at $25,000.

That same afternoon, in a separate case involving the same accused, Judge Echeverria presided over another preliminary hearing handled by Deputy Public Defender Gedeon. The judge found no probable cause on charges of assault with a deadly weapon by means likely to produce great bodily injury against police officers and dismissed those counts.

The accused was still held to answer on other misdemeanor and felony counts.

The discharged charges would have constituted felony strikes, and the accused would have faced life in prison had he been convicted.

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