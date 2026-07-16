Judge Sets $25,000 Bail, Issues Stayed Bench Warrant after Accused Fails to Appear

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO — During a bail hearing involving two co-defendants, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Lianne M. Dumas set bail at $25,000 for one accused and issued a bench warrant after the accused failed to appear in court.

Neither co-defendant appeared in court, with one of the accused unable to attend because of a “terminal illness.”

Conflict attorney Katherine Isa, representing the accused who does not have a terminal illness, requested that the court stay the bench warrant for one week, noting that the accused had appeared at the previous several court dates. However, citing the accused’s partial compliance with pretrial conditions and substance-related issues, Judge Dumas issued the bench warrant but stayed it until July 24.

Judge Dumas acknowledged the accused’s physical and mental health conditions and requested a report on his condition.

Because the accused failed to appear in court, Judge Dumas issued a bench warrant, stayed until July 24, and set bail at $25,000.

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