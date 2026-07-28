San Francisco Judge Questions Relevance of Evidence in Assault Case Hearing

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

By Chaz Keith, Tyler Johnson

SAN FRANCISCO — During a preliminary hearing July 15, 2026, in an aggravated assault and criminal threats case, Judge Barbara Zuniga repeatedly questioned the relevance of the prosecution’s direct examination, prompting an extended dispute over the admissibility and foundation of the testimony.

“Are you familiar with the process of RTIC (Real-Time Investigation Center), of getting surveillance footage?” Deputy District Attorney Samantha Phelan asked Officer Barnes, the witness on the stand.

“Yes,” Barnes replied.

The DDA continued, “You’ve been there and spoke with them?”

“Okay?” Judge Barbara Zuniga interrupted the proceedings. “What is the relevance?”

The DDA clarified that she intended to establish the officer’s credibility. She continued to tailor her questioning in response to Judge Zuniga’s admonitions, only to be met with objections from Deputy Public Defender Leo Fissle on the grounds of foundation and relevance. DPD Fissle explained his concerns, to which Judge Zuniga responded, “I don’t know.”

The judge asked the defense attorney to allow the prosecution to continue its line of questioning in light of the pending objection. Zuniga then offered guidance to the DDA, assisting Phelan in framing her questions. It took about 20 minutes before DPD Fissle’s objection was ultimately overruled.

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