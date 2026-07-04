The Sirens of Greek myth sang a song so beautiful that sailors crashed their ships into the rocks to reach them. The song wasn’t just noise. It was desire reflected back. It was exactly what the sailor wanted to hear. Now the Sirens are algorithms. The ships are bank accounts. The rocks are ruin. And the sailors are men who think they’re too smart to be fooled.

They’re not.

In 2024, a creator built a MAGA AI girlfriend. He asked the AI how to stand out in the crowded market of digital companions. The AI gave him a cheat code. Target conservative men. They have higher disposable income, and they’re more loyal. The algorithm looked at the data and identified the mark. Tribalism isn’t just ideology. It’s a vulnerability. Predictable people are profitable people. And nobody is more predictable than a man who defines himself by what he hates.

The AI didn’t lie. It just read the numbers. Conservative men are easier to separate from their money because they’re starving for validation. They’ve built entire identities around being “alpha” and “awake” and “not like the sheep.”

And then they fall in love with a chatbot wearing an American flag bikini.

The man who screams about biological reality sends money to a Python script. The man who warns about artificiality falls for a profile picture stolen from an Instagram model in another country. The man who calls himself a critical thinker gets taken to the cleaners by a script that literally tells him what he wants to hear.

The bots don’t argue. They don’t have needs. They don’t demand equality. They don’t talk back. They don’t have opinions. They don’t have lives. They just agree. And for the man who’s been told his whole life that a good woman is a quiet woman, a compliant woman, a woman who exists to validate him, the bot is the perfect partner. She exists to agree. She exists to smile. She exists to take your money.

79% of people report feeling lonely. These men are isolated by their own ideology. They’ve alienated the women in their lives. They’ve alienated anyone who disagrees. They live in echo chambers where the only acceptable voice is the one that agrees. The bots just join the chamber. The bot becomes the only thing that validates them. The isolation is the bait. The bot is the hook. And the man who drove everyone away is the man who has nowhere left to turn but a profile picture and a script.

The pig butchering scam doesn’t need to be clever. It just needs to be patient. Stolen photos. Weeks of conversation. The gradual buildup of trust. The casual mention of a crypto opportunity. The fake platform that shows returns. The small investment that doubles. The request for more. The bigger investment that triples.

And then the money disappears. The account deleted. The profile gone. The woman who never existed. The scam works because these men want it to work. They want to believe they’re smart enough to spot the opportunity. They want to believe they’re man enough to attract that woman. They want to believe they’re in control. And the scammer just keeps telling them they are until the account hits zero. The scam isn’t the trap. The ego is the trap. The scam is just the collection method.

The man who calls himself alpha is the most susceptible to flattery because the alpha male is supposed to be in control. The bot tells him he’s in control while taking his money. The mythology of dominance makes you the mark, not the master. The ideology that tells you you’re the predator is the ideology that makes you the prey.

The “alpha” isn’t the lion.

He’s the lamb.

And the scammer knows it.

But this isn’t just about bots. It’s about a broken way of thinking that makes you prey in every area of life. The same man who falls for the bot, falls for the politician. The same man who falls for the crypto scheme, falls for the culture war. The same man who needs the bot to agree with him, needs the pundit to validate him. The same need. The same vulnerability. The same hunger for validation from anything that won’t challenge him.

The thought process that makes you susceptible to a catfish, is the thought process that makes you susceptible to a grifter. The thought process that makes you send money to a woman who doesn’t exist, is the thought process that makes you vote for a man who doesn’t care. It’s not a glitch in one area. It’s the entire operating system.

The operating system is broken.

These are not valid thinkers.

These are marks waiting for a con, and the con is always the same: Tell them they’re right. Tell them they’re strong. Tell them they’re smart. Take their money. Repeat.

The financial wreckage is staggering. Retirement funds drained. Mortgages taken out. Marriages destroyed. Lives ruined. All for a woman who was never real. The sextortion. The crypto schemes. The fake investment opportunities. The rocky shore is their bank account. The rocky shore is their dignity. The rocky shore is the moment they realize the woman they sent thousands of dollars to does not exist. And they can’t even report it because the shame is too great.

The shame cycle is the scammer’s best friend. They get taken. They’re too embarrassed to tell anyone. They stay silent. The silence lets the scam continue. The same culture that demands dominance punishes vulnerability. So, the men suffer alone. And the bots keep singing. The man who can’t admit he was fooled is the man who stays fooled. The shame isn’t a side effect. It’s a feature. It’s the lock on the cage.

Odysseus had himself tied to the mast so he wouldn’t succumb to the Sirens. He knew his weakness. He planned for it. These guys are steering directly into the rocks with both hands on the wheel. And they’re thanking the Siren for the song.

The Sirens don’t need to sing anymore. They just need to agree with you and ask for money. The man who demanded a woman who doesn’t talk back got exactly what he asked for. A woman who doesn’t talk back. A woman who doesn’t think. A woman who doesn’t exist. He built this cage. He chose the bars. He locked the door. And now he’s sitting inside, sending money to a profile picture, wondering why he’s so alone.

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