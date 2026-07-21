ACLU Creates Ralph Ellison Award, Honors Springsteen and Kaepernick as First Recipients

WASHINGTON — The American Civil Liberties Union announced that musician Bruce Springsteen and former National Football League quarterback Colin Kaepernick will receive a newly established-award recognizing their contributions to civil rights and civil liberties through the arts and sports, highlighting their advocacy beyond their respective careers.

The new ACLU Ralph Ellison Award for Defenders of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties in the Arts, Business, Science and Sports recognizes individuals whose work has advanced civil rights outside traditional legal and political advocacy. Named after author Ralph Ellison, the award honors leaders whose influence has shaped American culture while promoting civil liberties.

The award is one of several honors presented during the ACLU’s biennial awards program, which recognizes individuals whose work has strengthened civil rights and civil liberties across different fields.

According to the ACLU, Springsteen was selected for both his decades-long music career and his advocacy on behalf of civil rights. Earlier this year, he authorized the organization to use his song “Born in the U.S.A.” in a public campaign related to a U.S. Supreme Court case involving birthright citizenship. Springsteen has previously partnered with the ACLU on public campaigns supporting constitutional rights and civil liberties.

Kaepernick was recognized for his activism following his 2016 protests against racial injustice and police brutality while playing in the NFL. The ACLU also cited his work on Know Your Rights Camp, which provides legal education and resources to young people.

The organization said Kaepernick’s advocacy has continued beyond his football career through educational programs and community outreach focused on civil rights and civic engagement.

The organization also announced three additional honorees. Former U.S. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta will receive the Roger N. Baldwin Medal of Liberty, the ACLU’s highest honor recognizing lifetime contributions to civil liberties.

Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the UC Berkeley School of Law, will receive the ACLU Presidential Prize for his contributions to constitutional law and legal scholarship.

Elizabeth Foster, a South Carolina advocate who has challenged book bans, will receive the Next Generation Leader in Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Award. According to the ACLU, Foster gained national attention for organizing efforts against book bans and advocating for students’ access to reading materials.

In announcing the awards, ACLU Executive Director Anthony D. Romero said the recipients demonstrate the many ways people can advance civil rights and civil liberties through advocacy, education, public service and culture.

Romero said the recipients represent different generations and professions while sharing a commitment to protecting fundamental rights and freedoms.

The awards will be presented July 24 in Washington, D.C., during the ACLU’s biennial awards ceremony, which will be hosted by actress and activist Laverne Cox.

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