Supreme Court Ruling Clears Way for Deportations to Haiti Despite U.S. Warnings of Extreme Violence

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government is preparing to deport approximately 350,000 Haitians after a June 2026 U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowed the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti, despite the State Department’s own warning that Americans should not travel there because of widespread violence, kidnappings and the collapse of basic public services.

On June 25, 2026, the Supreme Court decided Mullin v. Doe, allowing the Department of Homeland Security to end TPS for Haiti and Syria and to “pursue the removal of Haitian and Syrian nationals who had been permitted to remain in the United States through TPS.”

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, TPS is designated when “conditions in [a] country … temporarily prevent the country’s nationals from returning safely” or when a “country is unable to handle the return of its nationals adequately.” Individuals protected under TPS “are not removable from the United States.”

In her dissenting opinion in Mullin v. Doe, Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan wrote that “hundreds of thousands of lives will be uprooted, most permanently, while this litigation to annul the Secretary’s (likely illegal) termination orders proceeds.”

With TPS revoked for Haiti, the U.S. plans to deport Haitians who are no longer protected under the program.

Human Rights Watch said U.S. officials have already been warned about conditions in Haiti. According to the organization, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz described the “grotesque” violence he witnessed in Haiti during remarks to the U.N. Security Council, calling the capital of Port-au-Prince a “kill zone.”

Human Rights Watch also argues that deportations to Haiti would worsen the country’s humanitarian crisis and place deportees at heightened risk of violent crime, particularly those forced to return to family members living in gang-controlled neighborhoods.

Justice Kagan’s dissent also highlighted the human consequences of ending TPS. She described one of the plaintiffs, a Haitian national living in the United States under TPS, who has Type 1 diabetes that is readily treatable in the United States but could become a potential “death sentence” in Haiti, where access to health care has been severely disrupted by the country’s ongoing crisis.

The U.S. Department of State currently classifies Haiti as a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” destination, noting that “Haiti has been under a national state of emergency since March 2024.” The advisory urges Americans not to travel because of “crime, kidnapping, terrorism, unrest, and limited health care.” There are currently no commercial flights from the United States to Port-au-Prince.

According to U.N. News, gangs control a significant portion of the country, fueling violence that includes sexual assault, kidnappings for ransom, killings and retaliatory attacks while blocking humanitarian aid. The United Nations reports that nearly 6 million people face food insecurity, more than 1 million people were displaced within a single year, and the country is experiencing both a public health and education crisis as violence has forced the closure of many hospitals and schools.

The crisis has deepened over many years because of environmental disasters, political instability and a “power vacuum that followed the assassination of democratically elected President Jovenel Moïse in 2021,” according to NBC News. Haiti also continues to struggle with the long-term effects of the devastating 2010 earthquake, while repeated natural disasters have hampered reconstruction efforts and intensified political instability. The country currently does not have an elected president.

The Haitian government also lacks effective control over much of the country. According to the United Nations, gangs competing with the government for territory have weakened “the State’s ability to govern and deliver basic services.” Haiti has not held a presidential election since 2016.

Human Rights Watch contends that deporting Haitians to a country the U.S. government officially considers too dangerous for Americans to visit raises serious humanitarian concerns, exposing deportees to widespread violence, political instability and the collapse of essential services.

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