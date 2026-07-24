Trans Women Are Women. The Proof Is In The Fire.

Women have been crushed under the weight of the patriarchy and religion for centuries. Socially. Economically. Emotionally. Every single ally of oppression has been weaponized against them. They’ve been told to submit. To be quiet. To stay in their place. They’ve been denied autonomy over their own bodies, their own finances, their own futures. The system was built to keep them small, and it has done its job with brutal, unrelenting efficiency.

But the patriarchy doesn’t just oppress women. It demands rigid, unyielding boxes for everyone. And when someone dares to step outside that box, the system doesn’t just push back. It tries to destroy them.

Think about what transgender women actually go through. Not the caricature. Not the punchline. The reality.

They don’t just walk into the fire of being a woman under the patriarchy.

They walk into a hotter fire.

They face misogyny and transphobia simultaneously. The hatred of women plus the hatred of anyone who defies the boxes the patriarchy built. Double the oppression. Double the targeting.

And they do it knowingly.

Willingly.

Because they have to.

Trans women face staggering rates of violence. Murder. Assault. Sexual violence. Especially trans women of color. They know this risk before they transition. They see the news. They hear the stories. They count the dead. They walk into that risk anyway. That’s not confusion. That’s survival.

They face economic devastation. Employment discrimination. Lost jobs. Lost careers. Lost housing. Poverty at rates far higher than the general population. They’re not transitioning for economic advantage. They’re transitioning despite economic ruin.

They face family rejection. Being disowned by parents. Cut off by siblings. Losing children in custody battles. Abandoned by the people who are supposed to love them unconditionally. They pay that price too.

And they face a political environment that is actively hunting them. Hundreds of bills targeting a tiny minority. Legislatures spending time and resources attacking one to two percent of the population instead of addressing actual problems. This isn’t governance. This is scapegoating. The oldest trick in the book. Find a vulnerable group. Blame them for everything. Pass laws against them. Rally the base.

So who would choose this?

Who would volunteer for double the oppression, staggering violence, economic ruin, family abandonment, and political persecution?

Only someone who actually is a woman.

No one signs up for this level of suffering if it isn’t who they are. The fact that trans women endure all of this is not evidence of confusion. It’s not evidence of delusion. It’s not evidence of a trend. It is the most undeniable proof of their womanhood possible. They know the cost. They pay it anyway.

Because they are women.

But the bigots don’t care about proof. They don’t care about evidence. They don’t care about reality.

They claim being trans is a social contagion. A trend. Especially among youth. But trends follow the path of least resistance. Trends are fun. Trends are social. Trends make you popular. There is nothing fun or socially rewarding about being trans in 2026 America. If being trans were a trend, it would be the worst trend in history. You get bullied. You get legislated against. You get targeted by politicians. You get disowned. You get assaulted. You get murdered.

Some trend.

They love to highlight the tiny percentage who detransition. What they never mention is that most detransition happens because of social pressure, discrimination, and lack of support. Not because the person wasn’t actually trans. And the regret rate for gender-affirming surgery remains lower than the regret rate for knee replacement surgery. But you don’t see Fox News running panicked segments on the knee replacement crisis. Because this was never about concern. It was always about control.

They push the “rapid onset gender dysphoria” myth. A debunked theory based on one flawed survey of parents who frequented anti-trans websites. Never replicated. Never peer-reviewed successfully. Still cited as fact by people who claim to care about science. It’s not science. It’s confirmation bias dressed in a lab coat, paraded around by grifters who found a demographic to monetize.

They cling to “biological sex” as immutable and simple because they failed high school biology. Biological sex isn’t simple. Intersex people exist. Hormone variations exist. Chromosomal variations exist. Biology itself refuses to be boxed into the binary the patriarchy demands. But the bigots don’t care about biology. They care about control. They care about enforcing categories that make them comfortable at the expense of people fighting for their lives.

They scream about protecting women from trans women in bathrooms. There is no evidence trans women pose any threat in bathrooms. Zero. None. Not one study. Not one statistic. Not one verified case.

The threat is to them, not from them.

Trans people are assaulted in bathrooms at far higher rates than anyone has ever been assaulted by them. The bathroom panic isn’t about safety. It’s about humiliation. About making trans people afraid to exist in public. About forcing them back into the closet where the bigots think they belong.

And the people screaming about protecting women? They’re the same ones opposing the Equal Rights Amendment. The same ones stripping reproductive rights. The same ones fighting equal pay, paid family leave, and every policy that would actually help women. They don’t give a damn about women. They never have. They give a damn about control. About enforcing the boxes. Trans women are just the current target. Women are the permanent one.

They claim to be protecting children too. But trans kids who are supported have dramatically better mental health outcomes. Trans kids who are denied care have dramatically higher suicide rates. A teenager alone in their room at 2 AM. Parents who won’t listen. A school that won’t respect their name. A world that tells them they’re wrong, they’re confused, they’re dangerous, they’re sinners. The isolation. The despair. The belief that death might be easier than living one more day as someone you’re not. That’s what the bigots are protecting. Not children. Death. They are driving children to death and calling it morality.

Because every major medical organization affirms that gender-affirming care is medically necessary, safe, and effective. The American Medical Association. The American Psychological Association. The American Academy of Pediatrics. The American Psychiatric Association. The Endocrine Society. WPATH. Every single one. Decades of peer-reviewed research. Thousands of studies. The evidence is overwhelming. The consensus is absolute.

And the bigots think they know more than all of them combined.

They watched a YouTube video. They shared a meme. They read a Facebook post from their aunt who thinks essential oils cure cancer. And suddenly they’re medical experts.

They’re not experts…

They’re sheep-thinking pieces of shit.

Cowards who punch down at the most vulnerable people in the room because it’s easier than facing the system that actually oppresses them. Bullies who found a target that is already fighting for their lives and convinced themselves that cruelty is virtue. Moral cowards who wrap their hatred in concern and their bigotry in science they’ve never read and couldn’t understand if they could.

The media shares the blame. Both-sidesing a human rights issue. Giving equal weight to medical consensus and bigotry. Treating trans existence as a debate rather than a reality. As if truth is somewhere in the middle between evidence and hatred. It isn’t. The evidence is clear. The hatred is just loud. And the media amplifies it because conflict sells and trans lives are apparently a reasonable price for ratings.

Religion claims to be about love and compassion while being weaponized against the most vulnerable. The same churches that preach love preach hatred from the pulpit on Sunday. The same people who claim to follow a savior who championed the marginalized target the marginalized themselves. The hypocrisy is breathtaking. Jesus never said a word about transgender people. Not one. But he had plenty to say about people who harm children and persecute the vulnerable. Read your own book. Or better yet, stop using it as a weapon and actually live by it for once.

Every marginalized group that has fought for recognition has been called confused, deluded, or dangerous.

Gay people were ‘confused’.

Women who wanted to vote were ‘hysterical’.

Black people demanding rights were ‘uppity’.

Interracial marriage was a threat to ‘civilization’.

The pattern repeats. The names change. The bigotry stays the same. And every time, the bigots claim they’re the ones protecting society. They’re not. They’re the ones history will be ashamed of. They’re the ones future generations will look at with the same disgust we reserve for segregationists and witch hunters.

Trans women are women.

The proof is in the fire they walk through to be themselves. The proof is in the suffering they endure that no one would choose unless they had no other choice. The proof is in every medical organization that affirms their reality. The proof is in the lives they build despite a world that tries to tear them down.

The people who deny this aren’t protecting anyone. They’re enforcing the boxes. They’re upholding the system that crushes women and punishes anyone who defies it.

They’re bigots.

Cowards.

Lemmings who can’t think for themselves and hate anyone who has the courage to live as they truly are.

History will judge them exactly as they deserve to be judged.

It won’t be kind.

To comment please go to one of these social media platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavisVanguard

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/peoples-vanguard-of-davis-inc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davisvanguard/

X: https://x.com/davisvanguard

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/vanguardnewsgroup.bsky.social

Subscribe to the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: