Meditations: Meditation without Methods or Traditions

The mind, as the word is usually used, means the movement of thought in the brain. But there is another meaning to the word mind — a quality of awareness and attention that transcends the mind-as-thought. Can mind in this sense be predominant in the brain?

It’s essential to let go of our thralldom to belief systems, and not be bound to any tradition, technique or teacher. Beliefs and opinions are forms of conditioning, which bind the mind, denying the direct perception of moment-to- moment truth and the experiencing the sacred.

So the first step is to hold beliefs and opinions in abeyance within oneself.

With regard to spiritual and inward matters, essentially there are no teachers except one’s own self-knowing. You must first be your own teacher. Avoid people who have an image of themselves as spiritual teachers.

What is non-accumulative learning and why is it essential? It means psychologically and spiritually negating what one has experienced, including and especially so-called mystical experiences! That allows the new and renewal to be.

The peddlers of particular paths have a clever expression: “There are many paths to truth.” That’s false however. There is no path to the truth. One perennially begins where one is, and negates the grooves of experience and habits of thought simply through undivided observation of thought, emotion and the body.

So there is no technique, no method and no practice. They are all products of thought, will and time. And negating thought, will and time is the art of meditation.

No one can teach a person how to meditate, because there is no ‘how.’ One can only observe, experiment and question at once seriously and playfully within oneself, without any goal.

So if one has the urge to meditate and quiet the mind and know at least some timeless moments of daily peace in these crazy times, what does one do? First, do nothing, and be fine with it. Drop all inward goals, which can be very subtle.

One soon realizes that separate observer lies at the root of human disorder. In philosophical terms, the observer is an “infinite regress.” The observer ends when awareness “catches” the mind in the act of dividing itself from itself.

So awakening meditation requires an intense but passive watchfulness, which allows an effortless quickening of awareness. Then there’s a willingness to let go when the ground beneath the illusory control by the conscious mind begins to dissolve.

Undirected attention and spontaneous insight act on the brain, quieting the mind-as-thought and bringing “the peace that passes all understanding.“

Though psychological thought is the impediment to clarity and wholeness, thought is not a movement in opposition to our true self. There is no such thing as a “true self.”

Attending to and negating the movement of thought transcends the obstructions to growing as a human being. To go beyond the mind-as-thought, one simply has to have the deep and abiding intent to understand one’s own mind, which is the mind of humankind.

It’s an exquisitely beautiful afternoon in the parkland, and though many people are on the roads and trails, a sense of serenity pervades around the ribbon of water that runs through town.

The sitting at streamside induces a meditative state quickly, with attention initiating the movement of negation, which in turn effortlessly acts on the movement of thought.

A hundred meters upstream, a sister and her little brother are having a rollicking good time in the water. The girl leads them downstream and then up again over a washboard section of the creek. The boy cannot contain his joy. For the better part of an hour, he shouts over and over: “I’m free, I’m free!”

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